Pooja Hegde dons feathery strapless pink gown at Cannes 2022; see pictures

    First Published May 19, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Pooja Hegde wears a sweetheart neckline fluffy pink gown on the red carpet for the launch of Top Gun Maverick.
     

    Pooja Hegde attends the premiere of Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick in a strapless pink gown at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

    Pooja Hegde looked stunning in an pink-hued strapless feather gown with a voluminous skirt and an embroidered bodice.

    She accessorised her look with diamond danglers and a simple ponytail. When she shared photographs of her new look on Instagram, the actress added the caption 'Crafted in India,' implying that the style was made by an Indian designer.

    Pooja decked up in the dreamy in a feathery pink gown and left the fashion police and her fans wow as she posed for the cameras at the Cannes.

    Pooja enhanced the glam factor with rosy reddened and brightened cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, and filled-in eyebrows while wearing a dab of pink lip gloss. 

    Pooja poses for the camera, and set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “Soaking it all in… #cannes2022 #redcarpet #IndiaAtCannes .. #GodawanAtCannes #CraftedInIndia #DrinkResponsibly (sic).”

    The gown is the work of Geyanna Youness, a Lebanese fashion designer whose namesake brand 'Maison Geyanna Youness' is known for its untraditional haute couture with no limits, new designs, and exceptional service. Akshay Tyagi, an Indian fashion stylist, styled Pooja Hegde. Also Read: Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan casts a spell in black Dolce and Gabbana gown

    Pooja Hegde's supporters surprised her at the airport before her departure to Cannes. They hoisted a poster that said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Pooja Hegde for representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2022." Also Read: Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise awarded with honorary Palme d'Or

