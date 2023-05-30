Pooja Chopra SEXY photos: Actress looks delectable in sizzling pictures on Instagram

The actress who has helmed the title of a Former Miss India, is also a fitness enthusiast. However, besides her powerful acting skills on screen, she fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices, looking sexy and glamorous, like never before.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

We all know Pooja Chopra for her funny, comical and innovative performances. Today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress on her social media account.

Chopra looks sizzling and sets the temperature on the beach on fire, as she poses in this blue bikini, overlooking the blue sea.

Smiling awar from the camera, while eyes remain shut, Chopra is an absolute seductress in this photo where the actress donsa sexy beige-coloured dress, flaunting her cleavage and assets.

Showing off her back, assets and curves with confidence, the actress and former Miss India looks like an alluring sexy bohemian in this photo.

Chopra poses against a white wall in this zenra-printed chic dress that she pairs with oversized shades, looking absolute hot and sexy.

