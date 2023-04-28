Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT release: When and where can you watch Mani Ratnam's magnum opus online? Read details

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is Mani Ratnam's epic drama, and fans are raving about it. Many people referred to PS 2 as "an absolute pride of Indian cinema." Know where and when you can watch Mani Ratnam's film on OTT.

Photo Courtesy: Poster

The much-anticipated sequel to Mani Ratnam's epic play Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now in cinemas. Following the cliffhanger ending of the first instalment, viewers were anxious to see the conclusion of Cholas. Mani Ratnam, the total maverick director he is, managed to live up to the sequel expectations, with viewers praising the photography, narrative, ending, and star-studded cast performances.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's portrayal of the ruthless Nandini and Chiyaan Vikram's acting as Aditya Karikalan has left social media followers speechless. AR Rahman's soundtrack enhances the film, while Jayam Ravi, who plays Raja Raja Chozha, is believed to have done an excellent job in the part.



The film was created on a budget of Rs 500 crore and became the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is predicted to outperform its predecessor in box office due to rave reviews for the acting, narration, soundtrack, and technical excellence.



Amazon Prime Video, one of the digital OTT giants, has gained rights to the film, as it did for the first segment. With so much positive buzz around PS 2, the film may not be available digitally until roughly five weeks after its theatrical premiere. The film might also be available on Netflix in June's second or third week. The formal announcement is still pending.



Ponniyin Selvan 2 Cast

Key characters in the film include Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakshraj, Parthiban, Rahman, and Lal.

