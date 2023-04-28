Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT release: When and where can you watch Mani Ratnam's magnum opus online? Read details

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 is Mani Ratnam's epic drama, and fans are raving about it. Many people referred to PS 2 as "an absolute pride of Indian cinema."  Know where and when you can watch Mani Ratnam's film on OTT.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The much-anticipated sequel to Mani Ratnam's epic play Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now in cinemas. Following the cliffhanger ending of the first instalment, viewers were anxious to see the conclusion of Cholas. Mani Ratnam, the total maverick director he is, managed to live up to the sequel expectations, with viewers praising the photography, narrative, ending, and star-studded cast performances. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's portrayal of the ruthless Nandini and Chiyaan Vikram's acting as Aditya Karikalan has left social media followers speechless. AR Rahman's soundtrack enhances the film, while Jayam Ravi, who plays Raja Raja Chozha, is believed to have done an excellent job in the part.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The film was created on a budget of Rs 500 crore and became the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is predicted to outperform its predecessor in box office due to rave reviews for the acting, narration, soundtrack, and technical excellence. 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Amazon Prime Video, one of the digital OTT giants, has gained rights to the film, as it did for the first segment. With so much positive buzz around PS 2, the film may not be available digitally until roughly five weeks after its theatrical premiere. The film might also be available on Netflix in June's second or third week. The formal announcement is still pending.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 Cast 
    Key characters in the film include Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakshraj, Parthiban, Rahman, and Lal.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 Crew 
    The film is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Mani Ratnam and B Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel adapted the story into a screenplay. B Jeyamohan wrote the Tamil lines while Tanikella Bharani wrote the Telugu dialogues for the film.

