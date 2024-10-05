Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police complaint filed against Pawan Kalyan in Madurai

    Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan faces a legal complaint in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, following his remarks on Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sanatana Dharma.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

     A case has been registered against AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in Madurai.  A war of words has already begun between the two Deputy CMs on Sanatana Dharma. Udhayanidhi Stalin's earlier comments that Sanatana Dharma is dangerous and will be eradicated. Pawan Kalyan countered at the Tirupati meeting that he would not hesitate to sacrifice his life to protect Sanatana Dharma. In this order,  A lawyer named Vanjinathan complained with the Madurai Commissioner that Pawan Kalyan made unnecessary comments on Udhayanidhi regarding Sanatana Dharma. 

    Pawan indirectly spoke about Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin without mentioning his name in the Varahi Declaration meeting. ‘A young leader is talking these days that Sanatana Dharma is like a virus and that the villain should be eradicated.  If he had made such comments on other religions, the country would have burned down by now,' said Pawan. But, he questioned whether Hindus should remain silent. No one can do anything to Sanatana Dharma. If anyone wants to eradicate it, they will be wiped out. I am saying this as a witness to Tirupati Balaji,’ he warned.

    The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu countered Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's comments on Sanatana Dharma at the Tirupati Varahi Declaration meeting.  Speaking to DMK official spokesperson Dr. Sayyed Hafizullah.. Our party  does not talk about any religion, especially Hinduism.. It only talks about caste atrocities and untouchability.  Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu, BJP are the real enemies of Hinduism and humanity  He said.

    Manjinath mentioned in the complaint that Udhayanidhi has nothing to do with the Tirupati Laddu controversy, but Pawan Kalyan criticized him.  Udhayanidhi Stalin responded to Pawan's comments, saying, 'Let's wait and see.' DMK social media wing is trolling Pawan by targeting old videos and trolls. BJP wing is countering DMK social media wing in support of Pawan. In this background  A lawyer named Vanjinathan lodged a complaint with the Madurai Police Commissioner against Pawan Kalyan.

    A popular TV channel from Tamil Nadu interviewed Pawan for almost an hour and a half. In this, Pawan Kalyan mainly spoke on Tamil issues and Hindutva. His words about Tamil culture without hesitation.. impressed the people there. Pawan has a good following in Telugu states. He has now gone viral in Tamil Nadu as well. He will visit Karnataka and Kerala in the next few days  Political analysts say it is no wonder. 
      

