Pictures and Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's no-make look; fans should not miss

Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, has posted multiple images of herself dressed chicly. The fans are quite interested in the athletic appearance.

One of the most beautiful and adaptable divas in Bhojpuri film. Popularly known as Monalisa, Antara Biswas is a Bhojpuri actress. She is renowned for her fantastic fashion sense in addition to performing. The actress frequently makes headlines for displaying her flawless curves. She previously garnered attention with her Desi avatar. But for now, she's debuting a new appearance.



Monalisa has posted various images of herself dressed chicly. The fans are quite interested in the athletic appearance. In a pale green matching set, the actress is seen showing off her toned figure. She wore white shoes with the ensemble.



The actress opted for a makeup-free appearance, and her natural haircut complemented her well. The pictures' captions read, "A Good Vibe State Of Mind."

Her followers went wild, with one writing "Gorgeous" and another "Hot." Everyone enjoyed the post as a whole. There were 54,787 likes on it.



