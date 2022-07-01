Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures and Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's no-make look; fans should not miss

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    Monalisa, a Bhojpuri actress, has posted multiple images of herself dressed chicly. The fans are quite interested in the athletic appearance.

    One of the most beautiful and adaptable divas in Bhojpuri film. Popularly known as Monalisa, Antara Biswas is a Bhojpuri actress. She is renowned for her fantastic fashion sense in addition to performing. The actress frequently makes headlines for displaying her flawless curves. She previously garnered attention with her Desi avatar. But for now, she's debuting a new appearance.
     

    Monalisa has posted various images of herself dressed chicly. The fans are quite interested in the athletic appearance. In a pale green matching set, the actress is seen showing off her toned figure. She wore white shoes with the ensemble.
     

    The actress opted for a makeup-free appearance, and her natural haircut complemented her well. The pictures' captions read, "A Good Vibe State Of Mind."

    Her followers went wild, with one writing "Gorgeous" and another "Hot." Everyone enjoyed the post as a whole. There were 54,787 likes on it.
     

    Monalisa has delighted her admirers not just in western clothing but also in traditional Indian garb. She just tweeted a photo of herself wearing a white top with two straps and a mulberry pleated saree.  Also Read: Pictures: Cardi B shares some SUPER-sexy photos on Instagram

    In terms of her hairstyle and makeup, she opted for an open style and dabbled a little with her looks by choosing a purple eye shadow and glossy pink lips. Monalisa chose a diamond choker, earrings, and ring as her accessories. Also Read: Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Watch singer's latest music video HERE

    Monalisa

    Monalisa recently appeared in the reality series Smart Jodi with her spouse Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. There were several compliments on the photos. On Instagram, it got more than 70k likes. On Star Plus, it was shown.  Also Read: Hotness! Jacqueline Fernandez's latest pictures in sexy red high slit dress go viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh RBA

    Rhea Chakraborty birthday special: Here are 5 pictures to prove she has starting life aftesh

    Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location' RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan shooting for Sita Ramam in Kashmir; calls it 'dream location'

    Vikram star Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government RBA

    Vikram star Kamal Haasan receives the prestigious Golden Visa from the UAE government

    Vijay Babu Sexual Assault case Malayalam actor out on bail appears before investigating agencies drb

    Vijay Babu rape case: Malayalam actor appears before investigating officers on 5th consecutive day

    National Doctors Day Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures latest film Doctor G RBA

    National Doctors’ Day: Ayushmann Khurrana turns gynaecologist in Junglee Pictures' latest film “Doctor G”

    Recent Stories

    Leopard makes a rare kill of baby monkey at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve - gps

    Watch: Leopard makes a rare kill of baby monkey at MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

    Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens - gps

    Watch: Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach - adt

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts captivating 125 sand chariots on puri beach

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini RBA

    7 Pictures: Beyonce, mother of 3, goes semi-nude in metallic bikini

    Modi Putin phone call: India Russia Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    Modi-Putin phone call: Oil, trade and peace dominate agenda

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon