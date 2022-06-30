Pictures: Cardi B shares some SUPER-sexy photos on Instagram

After giving birth to Wave, Cardi B is allegedly getting ready for surgery to get her ideal body shape.

On September 4, 2021, American musician Cardi B and her husband Offset gave birth to a boy, their second child. On September 6, 2021, the well-known singer and rapper revealed on her social media accounts that the excellent news had surprised her followers.

But because of the expectations created by the music business, getting pregnant can occasionally be difficult for certain women.



Cardi B said on June 29 that the 29-year-old singer is apparently getting ready to have surgery in order to acquire her ideal body shape. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper vented on Instagram Story about how her postpartum body isn't "giving" her what she needs.



“This stomach is giving tummy tuck,” she said while pointing to her midriff, which was peeking out of a white cropped tee. “Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin,” she continued.



Unfortunately, the singer blamed her 9-month-old son Wave, who she had with her husband Offest, for her body not being in top form, according to the most recent HollywoodLife stories. "I've gained a bit more weight than normal, but I don't like it and I want to lose it. I believe Wavey mistreated me in some way.



She also has Kulture Kiari Cephus, a 3-year-old with offset, and subsequently admitted that she can have a belly tuck after the publication of her new song.

Cardi is well known for being forthright and for having strong ideas in favour of plastic surgery. The singer previously underwent liposuction and breast augmentation, and in 2018 she even defended herself against a troll who labelled her "lazy" for being under the knife.



Image: Cardi B/Instagram

"Let me tell you something b—ch. I do whatever the f—k I want to with my body. She declared on an Instagram Live, "I do whatever the f—k I want. And I don't have the same amount of time as you have. I work 24 hours a day as an entertainer, bro. So, no, I don't have time to exercise, "Cardi B remarked, according to HollywoodLife.

Cardi B stated that her upcoming track "Hot Shit," which is due out on July 1, will feature Kanye West and Lil Durk after releasing a teaser video over the weekend.

