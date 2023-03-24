Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pia Trivedi HOT Photos: Supermodel oozes sexiness in sizzling bikinis, check her alluring pictures

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Supermodel Pia Trivedi is a known face of the Indian fashion scene. Check out the captivating and scintillating images where she flaunts her sexiness in bikinis.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi is one of India’s original supermodels, featured in several renowned and prominent fashion campaigns. Here is a detailed glance at her eight best hot and titillating photos.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi serves a dish of hotness and allure in her breathtaking mustard-yellow-colored floral printed bikini.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    One of India's most loved and original supermodels, Pia Trivedi, is a big name in the fashion world today. The supermodel knows how to raise the fashion quotient in her hot pictures donning a mustard-yellow-colored floral printed bikini.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi looks sideways in the picture towards the camera lens as she gives a desirable and totally seductive pose in the mustard-yellow-colored floral printed bikini and flaunts her well-toned physique and booty as well.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi raises the oomph factor in her orangeish-peach-colored bikini with a sultry pose on white sands and a scenic backdrop of azure blue beach waters.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi looks like a fashion diva and walks the talk in her printed black bikini with open highlighted curls and black glasses on her eyes.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi takes the hotness level on Instagram several notches higher in a mango-colored SEXY bra with short black hair and black glasses on her eyes. She is flaunting her toned back and booty in the picture.
     

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi looks ravishing and a sight to behold in the beach waters donning a vibrant brown and floral printed bikini with wet hairs and flaunting her cleavage.

    Image: Pia Trivedi / Instagram

    Pia Trivedi upped the oomph with her saucy and sultry look in a black and white BOLD printed bikini and black glasses to enhance her beach look that looks drool-worthy.

