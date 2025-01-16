PHOTOS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Rs 32 Crore Alibaug Holiday Home

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have built a magnificent holiday home in Alibaug. Here's a glimpse of their luxurious bungalow.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Popular star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned to their Alibaug holiday home after enjoying a boat trip.

article_image2

Virat and Anushka are spending their holidays in their ₹34 crore bungalow in Alibaug, built on an 8-acre plot.

article_image3

The holiday home, designed by SAOTA, is built on an 8-acre plot purchased in 2022 for approximately ₹19 crore.

article_image4

The 10,000 sq ft villa boasts a temperature-controlled pool, a special kitchen, four bathrooms, a large garden, covered parking, and staff quarters.

article_image5

The ₹34 crore villa is built with Italian marble, ancient stone, and Turkish limestone. Kohli reportedly spent between ₹10.5 and ₹13 crore on its construction.

article_image6

The villa features a temperature-controlled pool, special kitchen, four bathrooms, jacuzzi, large garden, covered parking, and staff quarters.

article_image7

According to reports Virat and Anushka might relocate to London after Kohli's retirement from cricket.

article_image8

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli has been included in DDCA's probable list for the last two Ranji Trophy matches.

