PHOTOS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Rs 32 Crore Alibaug Holiday Home

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have built a magnificent holiday home in Alibaug. Here's a glimpse of their luxurious bungalow.

The holiday home, designed by SAOTA, is built on an 8-acre plot purchased in 2022 for approximately ₹19 crore.

The 10,000 sq ft villa boasts a temperature-controlled pool, a special kitchen, four bathrooms, a large garden, covered parking, and staff quarters.

The ₹34 crore villa is built with Italian marble, ancient stone, and Turkish limestone. Kohli reportedly spent between ₹10.5 and ₹13 crore on its construction.

According to reports Virat and Anushka might relocate to London after Kohli's retirement from cricket.

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli has been included in DDCA's probable list for the last two Ranji Trophy matches.

