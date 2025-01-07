PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan visits Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple to seeks blessings

Sara Ali Khan is spiritual and likes to travel. The actress frequently posts temple images. Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple was her first stop this year. Fans reacted, and the photographs went viral. Many commented with heart emoticons.

Sara took to Instagram to show images of herself wearing white ethnic clothing and asking blessings.“Sara ke Saal ka pehla Somvaar. Jai Bholenath," read the caption. One of the followers wrote, “You are blessed by Shankara.’ Another said, “All the best for Skyforce." Sara will be next seen in Skyforce with Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur. Recently, the trailer was also released.

The teaser shows that Sky Force is set in the dramatic and patriotic backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War. Akshay Kumar will reprise his tough role in the film. Veer Pahariya will be making his acting debut in this flick. The two will portray Indian Air Force officers in Sky Force.

In the teaser, Akshay Kumar warns Pakistan when he decides to conduct India's first air attack. While he successfully teaches the bordering countries a lesson, Veer Pahariya goes missing during the strike. Akshay believes Veer was abandoned in Pakistan during the strike and is still alive. However, the Indian government fails to locate him.

Sara Ali Khan will portray Veer's sweetheart in the film. Nirmat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar will also play major parts in the film. Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film will be released internationally on January 24, 2025, over the Republic Day weekend.

Sara Ali Khan will also make her acting debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in a forthcoming action comedy flick. This new partnership has sparked a lot of interest. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment will produce the film. Aakash Kaushik will helm the untitled film, which is supposed to be a unique espionage comedy. However, this is Ayushmann Khurrana's first collaboration with Karan Johar.

