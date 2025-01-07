PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan visits Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple to seeks blessings

Sara Ali Khan is spiritual and likes to travel. The actress frequently posts temple images. Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple was her first stop this year. Fans reacted, and the photographs went viral. Many commented with heart emoticons.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:02 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan enjoys travelling throughout the world while also being spiritual. The actress has frequently posted photographs from her religious trips. This year, she began her year with a visit to the Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple. The photographs quickly went viral, and people reacted to them. Many others sent heart emojis in the comments section.

article_image2

Sara took to Instagram to show images of herself wearing white ethnic clothing and asking blessings.“Sara ke Saal ka pehla Somvaar. Jai Bholenath," read the caption. One of the followers wrote, “You are blessed by Shankara.’ Another said, “All the best for Skyforce." Sara will be next seen in Skyforce with Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur. Recently, the trailer was also released.

article_image3

The teaser shows that Sky Force is set in the dramatic and patriotic backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War. Akshay Kumar will reprise his tough role in the film. Veer Pahariya will be making his acting debut in this flick. The two will portray Indian Air Force officers in Sky Force.

article_image4

In the teaser, Akshay Kumar warns Pakistan when he decides to conduct India's first air attack. While he successfully teaches the bordering countries a lesson, Veer Pahariya goes missing during the strike. Akshay believes Veer was abandoned in Pakistan during the strike and is still alive. However, the Indian government fails to locate him.

article_image5

Sara Ali Khan will portray Veer's sweetheart in the film. Nirmat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar will also play major parts in the film. Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film will be released internationally on January 24, 2025, over the Republic Day weekend.

article_image6

Sara Ali Khan will also make her acting debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in a forthcoming action comedy flick. This new partnership has sparked a lot of interest. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment will produce the film. Aakash Kaushik will helm the untitled film, which is supposed to be a unique espionage comedy. However, this is Ayushmann Khurrana's first collaboration with Karan Johar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images NTI

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on ATG

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to high octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out NTI

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule snt

10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to celebrate global cinema from Jan 15-19; check full schedule

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS]

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95 RBA

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more RBA

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history NTI

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon