PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Luxurious Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Home

Leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the film industry for a long time. It's no surprise that she has amassed a substantial fortune. According to publicly available data, 37-year-old Samantha's net worth is ₹101 crore. Notably, she recently earned ₹10 crore for her role in the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

Samantha has a penchant for the finer things in life, and her current Hyderabad home is a testament to luxury. This collection offers glimpses into Samantha's beautiful bungalow, worth several crores.

Samantha resides in a luxurious house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Jubilee Hills is one of the most upscale and expensive areas in Hyderabad, home to other South Indian stars like Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu.

Samantha's house features gray walls and white ceilings in the kitchen. Most of the furniture follows a similar monotone mood board, with pops of color in the artwork and cushions. Her bedroom is also minimalist, with a gray and white color scheme.

Samantha's home includes an indoor gym, a swimming pool, and a lush garden, where she often practices yoga. She lives in this beautiful house with her mother and her pets Hash, Sasha, and Gelato.

