PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Luxurious Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Home

Samantha's Hyderabad House: Leading actress Samantha's net worth is ₹101 crore. Her luxurious home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills features a gym, swimming pool, and lush garden.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad Home

Leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the film industry for a long time. It's no surprise that she has amassed a substantial fortune. According to publicly available data, 37-year-old Samantha's net worth is ₹101 crore. Notably, she recently earned ₹10 crore for her role in the web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

article_image2

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad Home

Samantha has a penchant for the finer things in life, and her current Hyderabad home is a testament to luxury. This collection offers glimpses into Samantha's beautiful bungalow, worth several crores.

article_image3

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad Home

Samantha resides in a luxurious house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Jubilee Hills is one of the most upscale and expensive areas in Hyderabad, home to other South Indian stars like Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu.

article_image4

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad Home

Samantha's house features gray walls and white ceilings in the kitchen. Most of the furniture follows a similar monotone mood board, with pops of color in the artwork and cushions. Her bedroom is also minimalist, with a gray and white color scheme.

article_image5

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad Home

Samantha's home includes an indoor gym, a swimming pool, and a lush garden, where she often practices yoga. She lives in this beautiful house with her mother and her pets Hash, Sasha, and Gelato.

