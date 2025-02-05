PHOTOS: Rekha, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, and other Bollywood stars spotted at Loveyapa screening

Bollywood stars gathered for the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's film 'Loveyapa'. From Dharmendra and Rekha to Rajkumar Santoshi, everyone enjoyed the film. Aamir and Rekha's bonding was also a sight to behold. See photos…

Veteran star Dharmendra attended the screening of Loveyapa, a film featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, joining other Bollywood celebrities for the special event.

Aamir Khan touched Dharmendra's feet, and Dharmendra not only placed his hand on Aamir's back but also embraced him.

Evergreen diva Rekha attended the screening of Loveyapa, a film starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, joining fellow Bollywood celebrities to celebrate the special occasion.

Aamir Khan greeted Rekha with a warm hug at the Loveyapa screening, sharing a heartfelt moment as they reunited at the special event for Junaid Khan’s film.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi and actress Shabana Azmi attended the Loveyapa screening, supporting the film and joining other Bollywood stars at the star-studded event.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Rekha shared a warm moment during the Loveyapa screening, chatting and enjoying the event, as Bollywood stars gathered to support Junaid Khan’s film.

Aamir Khan and Rekha’s amazing bonding was evident at the Loveyapa screening, where they shared smiles and heartfelt conversations, adding to the special atmosphere of the event.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare watched Junaid Khan’s film Loveyapa, showing their support for the film and joining family members at the starry screening.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan posed with director Rajkumar Santoshi and writer Javed Akhtar at the 'Loveyapa' screening.

Aamir Khan, his daughter Ira, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare with director Rajkumar Santoshi and actress Rekha during the 'Loveyapa' screening.

Aamir Khan's pet dog was the center of attraction during the 'Loveyapa' screening. Nupur Shikhare was seen spending time with the dog.

Aamir Khan was spotted enjoying quality time with his pet dog, playfully interacting with the furry companion, showcasing a relaxed and charming side at the event.

