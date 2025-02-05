PHOTOS: Rekha, Aamir Khan, Dharmendra, and other Bollywood stars spotted at Loveyapa screening

Bollywood stars gathered for the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's film 'Loveyapa'. From Dharmendra and Rekha to Rajkumar Santoshi, everyone enjoyed the film. Aamir and Rekha's bonding was also a sight to behold. See photos…

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 8:07 AM IST

Veteran star Dharmendra attended the screening of Loveyapa, a film featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, joining other Bollywood celebrities for the special event.

budget 2025
article_image2

Aamir Khan touched Dharmendra's feet, and Dharmendra not only placed his hand on Aamir's back but also embraced him.

article_image3

Evergreen diva Rekha attended the screening of Loveyapa, a film starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, joining fellow Bollywood celebrities to celebrate the special occasion.

article_image4

Aamir Khan greeted Rekha with a warm hug at the Loveyapa screening, sharing a heartfelt moment as they reunited at the special event for Junaid Khan’s film.

 

 

 

article_image5

Director Rajkumar Santoshi and actress Shabana Azmi attended the Loveyapa screening, supporting the film and joining other Bollywood stars at the star-studded event.

article_image6

Rajkumar Santoshi and Rekha shared a warm moment during the Loveyapa screening, chatting and enjoying the event, as Bollywood stars gathered to support Junaid Khan’s film.

 

 

 

article_image7

Aamir Khan and Rekha’s amazing bonding was evident at the Loveyapa screening, where they shared smiles and heartfelt conversations, adding to the special atmosphere of the event.

 

 

 

article_image8

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare watched Junaid Khan’s film Loveyapa, showing their support for the film and joining family members at the starry screening.

article_image9

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan posed with director Rajkumar Santoshi and writer Javed Akhtar at the 'Loveyapa' screening.

article_image10

Aamir Khan, his daughter Ira, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare with director Rajkumar Santoshi and actress Rekha during the 'Loveyapa' screening.

article_image11

Aamir Khan's pet dog was the center of attraction during the 'Loveyapa' screening. Nupur Shikhare was seen spending time with the dog.

article_image12

Aamir Khan was spotted enjoying quality time with his pet dog, playfully interacting with the furry companion, showcasing a relaxed and charming side at the event.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch] NTI

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch]

Khakee The Bengal Chapter': Bengali superstars Prosenjit, Jeet come together for action-packed drama ATG

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Bengali superstars Prosenjit, Jeet come together for action-packed drama

Kim Kardashian net worth: Billionaire mogul's empire, lavish lifestyle luxury assets

Kim Kardashian net worth: Billionaire mogul’s empire, lavish lifestyle luxury assets

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on ATG

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on

Recent Stories

Kerala ambulance lorry crash in kollam kottarakkara claims two lives injures seven anr

Kerala: Ambulance-lorry crash in Kottarakkara claims two lives, injures seven

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch] NTI

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch]

War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role Full storyline- REVEALED; Read on NTI

War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here's what we know NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here’s what we know

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections anr

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon