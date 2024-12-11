PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena and other Kapoor family members meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

The Kapoor family met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the RK Film Festival on December 14, marking Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. Kareena even received his autograph for her youngsters.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Singh have posted photos from their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Kapoor family met with the Prime Minister to invite him to the RK Film Festival on December 14. This event will commemorate the 100th birthday of the late actor, director, and producer Raj Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and Neetu Singh gathered for a group photo with the Prime Minister.

Kareena Kapoor persuaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sign a message for her boys, Taimur and Jeh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted speaking with one of Bollywood's most well-known families, the Kapoors.

"We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor," Kareena captioned the photo.

Sharing a selfie, Neetu Kapoor added in an identical caption to Kareena, "Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us."

About the film festival

The visit occurred a few days before the late Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14. PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation will host the RK Film Festival to commemorate the filmmaker-actor's 100th birthday.



From December 13 to 15, the festival will take place in 101 cinemas across 34 locations, making it one of the most comprehensive retrospectives of Raj Kapoor's filmography to date. His classics will be shown on the big screen, allowing both long-time admirers and new viewers to witness the majesty of his imaginative filmmaking. The festival will showcase a chosen collection of Kapoor's most renowned films, including Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), and others.

