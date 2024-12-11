PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena and other Kapoor family members meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

The Kapoor family met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the RK Film Festival on December 14, marking Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. Kareena even received his autograph for her youngsters. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Singh have posted photos from their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Kapoor family met with the Prime Minister to invite him to the RK Film Festival on December 14. This event will commemorate the 100th birthday of the late actor, director, and producer Raj Kapoor.

article_image2

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and Neetu Singh gathered for a group photo with the Prime Minister.

article_image3

Kareena Kapoor persuaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sign a message for her boys, Taimur and Jeh.

article_image4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted speaking with one of Bollywood's most well-known families, the Kapoors.

article_image5

"We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor," Kareena captioned the photo.

article_image6

Sharing a selfie, Neetu Kapoor added in an identical caption to Kareena, "Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us."

article_image7

About the film festival
The visit occurred a few days before the late Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14. PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation will host the RK Film Festival to commemorate the filmmaker-actor's 100th birthday.

From December 13 to 15, the festival will take place in 101 cinemas across 34 locations, making it one of the most comprehensive retrospectives of Raj Kapoor's filmography to date. His classics will be shown on the big screen, allowing both long-time admirers and new viewers to witness the majesty of his imaginative filmmaking. The festival will showcase a chosen collection of Kapoor's most renowned films, including Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), and others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH) RBA

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal sparks chaos in Time God task as contestants battle for power [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal sparks chaos in Time God task as contestants battle for power [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book AJR

Ed Sheeran's 2025 India tour: Tickets on sale TODAY; find out where and how to book

VIDEO Anurag Kashyap dances with his daughter Aaliyah at her sangeet; take a look RBA

VIDEO: Anurag Kashyap dances with his daughter Aaliyah at her sangeet; take a look

Tension escalates at actor Mohan Babus Hyderabad home amid son's entry attempt, journalists attacked (WATCH) dmn

Tension escalates at actor Mohan Babu’s Hyderabad home amid son's entry attempt, journalists attacked (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PHOTOS: Kalidas Jayarams Sangeet event attended by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Seema among prominent names

PHOTOS: Kalidas Jayaram's Sangeet event attended by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Seema among prominent names

Uorfi Javed trolled for an oral hygiene brand's inappropriate ad; here's what happened next RBA

Uorfi Javed trolled for an oral hygiene brand's inappropriate ad; here's what happened next

DA Hike for government employees: 7th Pay Commission's January 2025 update explained AJR

DA Hike for government employees: 7th Pay Commission's January 2025 update explained

Mrunal Thakur's stunning Mumbai home revealed- See inside photos NTI

Mrunal Thakur's stunning Mumbai home revealed – See inside photos

Mrunal Thakur's stunning Mumbai home revealed- See inside photos NTI

Mrunal Thakur's stunning Mumbai home revealed – See inside photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon