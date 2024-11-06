Photos: Priyanka Chopra shows off her washboard abs and diamond belly piercing

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made an unusual decision to flaunt her figure on Instagram. The Quantico actress was seen wearing an earth-toned bra that showed off her tight abs and a diamond belly piercing. The 42-year-old wore unbuttoned blue jeans.

The Quantico actress was seen wearing an earth-toned bra that showed off her breast and tight abs, as well as a diamond belly piercing. The 42-year-old wore unbuttoned blue jeans. In her post, she also posted photographs of her two-year-old daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas while in London for work.

Priyanka uploaded a close-up portrait of herself, revealing her belly button piercing. Nick Jonas sent several love eyes emojis in the comments section of Priyanka's recent Instagram image.

The former beauty pageant queen only put 'October roll' in her post. This comes after she discussed being a mom. Priyanka previously stated that while parenting is 'very terrifying', it is also the 'best thing [she's] ever done'.

The actress told PEOPLE: 'I believe when you put them to bed, it's incredibly daunting because you worry about what you may do wrong and what mistakes you could make every day. 'But you have to check yourself, as I do with my family.

"I look at [my daughter's] smile and say, 'Okay, okay.'" I'm doing OK so far. It's the best thing I've ever done but also dangerous. Priyanka also mentioned that she has been more conscious of her own feelings after becoming a mother.

Priyanka recently travelled to the South of France with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor shared photos from their holiday on Instagram, captioned "One for the books for sure..."The ideal pause with my beloved. Now…Ready, set, go."

The actress, who was born in India but now resides in the United States, stated: 'that's made me a little more sensitive and vulnerable, I guess, and that makes me worry a little bit. I did not anticipate that.



Priyanka will next appear in the American action movie Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also appear in the American action thriller The Bluff.

Latest Videos