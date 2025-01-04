PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2025 in style; actress dons stylish bikini; take a look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an actress, has disclosed that her objective for the year 2025 is to achieve "abundance" in terms of pleasure, contentment, and tranquilly. The couple shared pictures from their vacay at Turks and Caicos.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed her objective for 2025: to focus on "abundance" in pleasure, happiness, and tranquilly. She shared a series of photos on Instagram with her family, which included husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

In the first photo, Priyanka flaunted her toned physique in an orange bikini while standing on the parapet of their luxurious property.

Another photo showed her wearing a red bikini and posing with Nick on the beach while Malti played in the water.

Several additional photos show Priyanka enjoying pleasant times with her family, including one on a jet ski and another with her daughter Malti.

She captioned it: “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories."



On New Year's Eve, Priyanka Chopra discussed her strategy for coping with those who "give off bad vibes."

She uploaded a video from empirewellbabe on dealing with people with bad energy. In the video, a female is shown applying a spray with the words, "Me to the people who give off bad energy/vibes."

Priyanka Chopra has some intriguing projects planned. She will co-star with Idris Elba and John Cena in Ilya Naishuller's action comedy Heads of State.

Priyanka will also star as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, a swashbuckling tale set in the Caribbean. Frank E. Flowers directed the picture, which stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Priyanka's character, a former pirate, must defend her family as her past catches up with her. She will also reprise her role in Citadel's second season.

