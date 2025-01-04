PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2025 in style; actress dons stylish bikini; take a look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an actress, has disclosed that her objective for the year 2025 is to achieve "abundance" in terms of pleasure, contentment, and tranquilly. The couple shared pictures from their vacay at Turks and Caicos.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed her objective for 2025: to focus on "abundance" in pleasure, happiness, and tranquilly. She shared a series of photos on Instagram with her family, which included husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

article_image2

In the first photo, Priyanka flaunted her toned physique in an orange bikini while standing on the parapet of their luxurious property.

article_image3

Another photo showed her wearing a red bikini and posing with Nick on the beach while Malti played in the water.

article_image4

Several additional photos show Priyanka enjoying pleasant times with her family, including one on a jet ski and another with her daughter Malti. 

article_image5

She captioned it: “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories."
 

article_image6

On New Year's Eve, Priyanka Chopra discussed her strategy for coping with those who "give off bad vibes."

article_image7

She uploaded a video from empirewellbabe on dealing with people with bad energy. In the video, a female is shown applying a spray with the words, "Me to the people who give off bad energy/vibes."

article_image8

Priyanka Chopra has some intriguing projects planned. She will co-star with Idris Elba and John Cena in Ilya Naishuller's action comedy Heads of State.

article_image9

Priyanka will also star as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, a swashbuckling tale set in the Caribbean. Frank E. Flowers directed the picture, which stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

article_image10

Priyanka's character, a former pirate, must defend her family as her past catches up with her. She will also reprise her role in Citadel's second season. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena's weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO) RBA

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO)

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date RBA

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

Recent Stories

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year NTI

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns gcw

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon