PHOTOS: Niveditha Gowda slays in saree, check out her enticing pics

Niveditha Gowda began her career as a model and rose to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. Let's check out some stunning photos from her recent photoshoot.

Niveditha Gowda rose to fame after Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. She was one among the finalists of the show and her love affair with Chandan Shetty, who went on to become the winner, was one of the highlights of the show.

She then went on to appear in Kannadada Kotyadhipati. Followers on her social media handles skyrocketed and she got offers for several ad shoots.

Niveditha Gowda and Chandan Shetty filed for divorce earlier this year after getting married in 2020.

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda met on the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 days and and fell in love.

She became a social media sensation and garnered significant following through her vlogs and Instagram reels. Niveditha has 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

She is very much active on social media and frequently treats her followers to some stunning photos and reels.

