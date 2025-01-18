PHOTOS: Minissha Lamba celebrates her 40th birthday at Phi Phi Island; check out her vacay images

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba is celebrating her 40th birthday today, January 18. On her special day, the actress jetted off to Thailand. Minissha looks stunning in her vacation pictures, donning a floral swimsuit, perfectly complementing the tropical backdrop.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Minissha Lamba just turned a year older, and her birthday party was nothing short of a fantasy vacation. On her 40th birthday, the actress pampered herself on a picture-perfect beach trip.

article_image2

The photographs are exquisite perfection, with sun-kissed beaches, crystal-clear oceans, and Minissha looking like a vision in her beautiful vacation outfits.

article_image3

The actress turned to her Instagram account to share a series of breathtaking photos from her birthday vacation, and we can't stop swooning about them. Minissha captioned her post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! #happybirthday #birthdaycake #instalike."

article_image4

In the photos, she lazes in the sun, enjoying the sea wind, and soaking up the beach vibes. While she did not specify a place, the photographs look to be from Phi Phi Island in Thailand. Minissha looks gorgeous in a flowery bikini that wonderfully complements the tropical setting.

article_image5

Seriously, who wouldn't want to celebrate like that? The actress's friends and admirers swamped her comment area with love and well wishes.

article_image6

Minissha Lamba made her debut on Yahaan in 2005. Her other prominent films include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae Haseeno, Well Done Abba, and Bheja Fry 2. In 2014, she appeared on Bigg Boss 8, hosted by Salman Khan. Lamba was evicted after six weeks, on November 2, 2014 (Day 42).
 

article_image7

One of her last performances was in Double Di Trouble, which starred Dharmendra, Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kulraj Randhawa, and Poonam Dhillon. She also starred in the music video for Himesh Reshammiya's song Tera Surroor, which is from the album Aap Kaa Surroor.

article_image8

On the personal front, Minissha Lamba married Ryan Tham, a restaurateur and cousin of actress Pooja Bedi, on July 6, 2015. They announced the conclusion of their divorce procedures in August 2020. In July 2021, she revealed her romance with businessman Akash Malik.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

'Intruder got very aggressive, didn't touch jewellery, stabbed Saif multiple times': Kareena Kapoor to police shk

'Intruder got very aggressive, didn't touch jewellery, stabbed Saif multiple times': Kareena Kapoor to police

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Shri Babulnath Temple; actress whispers wish into Nandi's ear (VIDEO) RBA

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Shri Babulnath Temple; actress whispers wish into Nandi's ear (VIDEO)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops form 20 teams to nab attacker on the run; Kareena records statement anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops form 20 teams to nab attacker on the run; Kareena records statement

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital dmn

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications RBA

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20 AJR

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Auto Expo 2025 know about its battery, new features, improved design and more RBA

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India, know about its battery, new features, improved design and more

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services Know when it begins AJR

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services – Know when it begins

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon