PHOTOS: Minissha Lamba celebrates her 40th birthday at Phi Phi Island; check out her vacay images

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba is celebrating her 40th birthday today, January 18. On her special day, the actress jetted off to Thailand. Minissha looks stunning in her vacation pictures, donning a floral swimsuit, perfectly complementing the tropical backdrop.

Minissha Lamba just turned a year older, and her birthday party was nothing short of a fantasy vacation. On her 40th birthday, the actress pampered herself on a picture-perfect beach trip.

The photographs are exquisite perfection, with sun-kissed beaches, crystal-clear oceans, and Minissha looking like a vision in her beautiful vacation outfits.

The actress turned to her Instagram account to share a series of breathtaking photos from her birthday vacation, and we can't stop swooning about them. Minissha captioned her post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! #happybirthday #birthdaycake #instalike."

In the photos, she lazes in the sun, enjoying the sea wind, and soaking up the beach vibes. While she did not specify a place, the photographs look to be from Phi Phi Island in Thailand. Minissha looks gorgeous in a flowery bikini that wonderfully complements the tropical setting.

Seriously, who wouldn't want to celebrate like that? The actress's friends and admirers swamped her comment area with love and well wishes.

Minissha Lamba made her debut on Yahaan in 2005. Her other prominent films include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae Haseeno, Well Done Abba, and Bheja Fry 2. In 2014, she appeared on Bigg Boss 8, hosted by Salman Khan. Lamba was evicted after six weeks, on November 2, 2014 (Day 42).



One of her last performances was in Double Di Trouble, which starred Dharmendra, Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kulraj Randhawa, and Poonam Dhillon. She also starred in the music video for Himesh Reshammiya's song Tera Surroor, which is from the album Aap Kaa Surroor.

On the personal front, Minissha Lamba married Ryan Tham, a restaurateur and cousin of actress Pooja Bedi, on July 6, 2015. They announced the conclusion of their divorce procedures in August 2020. In July 2021, she revealed her romance with businessman Akash Malik.

