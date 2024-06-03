PHOTOS: Manju Warrier shares fun-filled video and pics on her latest Instagram post

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier shared a hilarious video on her Instagram with the cast of her forthcoming film ‘footage’. Check out her fun-filled post here

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Manju Warrier is poised to begin promotional activities for her forthcoming film, Footage. Prior to the promotional tour, the actress spent significant time with the cast and crew.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She recently shared photographs from the film's shoot with her admirers. She has now reconnected with the crew, and it has been full of joy and laughing.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On Sunday, Warrier shared a humorous video on her Instagram account. It begins with her appearing for an engagement with the film footage crew for promotional purposes. As the video progresses, the celebrity indulges in some joyful moments with her crew.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress wore a comfortable white T-shirt and wide blue pants, which she topped with a blue sweater. She wore a natural look to the reunion, expressing casual simplicity. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The video also included the film's director, Saiju Sreedharan, and the other key actors, Gayathri Ashok and Vishak Nair. They were joined by additional individuals who played key roles in the film's production.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While sharing the clip, she wrote, “It was all fun and laughter while catching up with Team FOOTAGE @footage_malayalam_movie and getting our promotion preps started! "What a challenging and unforgettable shoot it was!!! The first of its kind in Malayalam I’m sure! Coming soon to theatres near you!!!”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The footage is set to be the industry's first found-footage film, making it a significant milestone in Malayalam filmmaking. It uses films made by the protagonists as 'discovered' material to forward the film's plot.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

It also marks the directorial debut of renowned film editor Saiju Sreedharan, who has worked on critically acclaimed films such as Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, and Anjaam Pathiraa.