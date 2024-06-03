Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Manju Warrier shares fun-filled video and pics on her latest Instagram post

    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Manju Warrier shared a hilarious video on her Instagram with the cast of her forthcoming film ‘footage’. Check out her fun-filled post here

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Manju Warrier is poised to begin promotional activities for her forthcoming film, Footage. Prior to the promotional tour, the actress spent significant time with the cast and crew.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She recently shared photographs from the film's shoot with her admirers. She has now reconnected with the crew, and it has been full of joy and laughing.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Sunday, Warrier shared a humorous video on her Instagram account. It begins with her appearing for an engagement with the film footage crew for promotional purposes. As the video progresses, the celebrity indulges in some joyful moments with her crew.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress wore a comfortable white T-shirt and wide blue pants, which she topped with a blue sweater. She wore a natural look to the reunion, expressing casual simplicity. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The video also included the film's director, Saiju Sreedharan, and the other key actors, Gayathri Ashok and Vishak Nair. They were joined by additional individuals who played key roles in the film's production.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While sharing the clip, she wrote, “It was all fun and laughter while catching up with Team FOOTAGE @footage_malayalam_movie and getting our promotion preps started! "What a challenging and unforgettable shoot it was!!! The first of its kind in Malayalam I’m sure! Coming soon to theatres near you!!!”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The footage is set to be the industry's first found-footage film, making it a significant milestone in Malayalam filmmaking. It uses films made by the protagonists as 'discovered' material to forward the film's plot.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It also marks the directorial debut of renowned film editor Saiju Sreedharan, who has worked on critically acclaimed films such as Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25, and Anjaam Pathiraa.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's new look creates a buzz on internet, fans draw comparisons to Johnny Depp

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said RBA

    When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations snt

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding tour expected to boost demand for lavish cruise celebrations

    Salman Khan car attract planning case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests man from Haryana, total 5 suspects nabbed RKK

    Salman Khan car attract planning case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests man from Haryana, total 5 suspects nabbed

    Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attracted him RKK

    Raveena Tandon clarifies that she was 'not drunk' and came to rescue her driver while people attacked him

    Recent Stories

    Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the climate scientist to become Mexico's first woman President? gcw

    Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the climate scientist to become Mexico's first woman President?

    Pakistan ex-FBR chairman shabbar zaidi voices regret over family's partition choice; says prefers Delhi over Peshawar (WATCH) snt

    Pak's ex-FBR chairman voices regret over family's partition choice; says prefers Delhi over Peshawar (WATCH)

    Nifty 50, Sensex hits highest, 4 factors behind the market surge RKK

    Nifty 50, Sensex hits highest, 4 factors behind the market surge

    LS Polls 2024: ECI assures robust counting process on June 4; how votes are counted & how to check results? snt

    LS Polls 2024: ECI assures robust counting process on June 4; how votes are counted & how to check results?

    Cricket Keshav Maharaj's 'Jai Shri Ram' moments: 8 times SA spinner showcased devotion for Lord Ram, Hanuman on Insta osf

    Keshav Maharaj's 'Jai Shri Ram' moments: 8 times SA spinner showcased devotion for Lord Ram, Hanuman on Insta

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon