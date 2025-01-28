PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, North West enjoy their dinner date, twins in fur outfit; take a look

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, went out together and looked like identical twins. In a series of photographs uploaded on Instagram, the Kardashians star wore a brown suede coat with fur lapels and fur around the hem, and she looked elegant with every step she took.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, walked out over the weekend in matching fur outfits for a beautiful supper at Nobu. The gorgeous team once again showed their ability to turn heads, this time with their synchronised outfits and lively enthusiasm.

In a series of Instagram photographs posted on Monday, the 44-year-old Kardashians star wore a gorgeous brown suede coat with fur lapels and fur around the hem, oozing elegance with each stride.

Meanwhile, Kim's 11-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, wore an enormous fur trapper hat to accent her mother's appearance. Kim's coat looked great with the fashionable headgear, which added a young, joyful touch to her ensemble.

North wore her statement hat with a Tyler, The Creator graphic T-shirt, which featured a great picture of the artist. Underneath, she donned a white blouse that offered contrast while keeping the appearance fresh and lively.

Her cargo trousers relaxed the ensemble, but gold jewellery, particularly a gold cross necklace, brought a hint of glitter. Not to be outdone by her mother's beauty, North took a fun mirror photo with Kardashian, replicating the rapper's expression on her shirt.

As the night progressed, the two continued to have fun by taking additional photos. In one, North made a peace sign at the dining table, while another showed her mother blowing a kiss at the camera. Kim's perfect makeup and sleek hair elevated the casual yet stylish feel, while North stood out with her vivid blue eye makeup and a funny, contagious look that only she could pull off.

The post also featured many individual images of the mother and daughter. Each photo captured a new amusing posture, with North maintaining her lovely, cheeky personality. In the last photograph, Kim revealed more of their flawlessly paired clothing, while North stole the show with another silly smile.

While it is unclear who else attended the dinner or whether it was a private mom-daughter date, one thing is certain: Kim and North's relationship is evident. Kim's sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, also liked the lovely photographs, demonstrating how much they admire North's unique style.

