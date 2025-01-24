PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh talks about her married life and husband Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh shares insights into her married life two months after her wedding. She discusses her husband Antony Thattil's caring nature and how he is adjusting to the spotlight. Her candid remarks about their relationship have gone viral.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh has been trending. She married Antony Thattil last year in Goa after 15 years of dating. Vijay and Trisha attended, their private jet travel making headlines.

article_image2

Their honeymoon photos and videos from Thailand went viral. Keerthy's mangalsutra at 'Baby John' promotions caught attention. She attended a Pongal event with her husband in Chennai.

article_image3

Keerthy describes her married life and how Antony cares for her. Being private, he finds social media new. His Instagram is private. He's shy and avoids attention, unlike Keerthy, who's used to it.

article_image4

Keerthy starred in 'Baby John,' the Hindi remake of 'Theri.' She's now working on 'Kanne Kalaimaane' and 'Revolver Rita.' Starting as a child artist in Malayalam, she's a South Indian star.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jaat Sunny Deol starrer to release on THIS date; to clash with Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'; Read on ATG

'Jaat': Sunny Deol starrer to release on THIS date; to clash with Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'; Read on

Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh receives death threats from Rajat Dalal's followers and fans RBA

Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh receives death threats from Rajat Dalal's followers and fans

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath face cheating charges in Haryana, FIR filed against actors; Read on ATG

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath face cheating charges in Haryana, FIR filed against actors; Read on

Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'; shares pictures from Balaji temple [PHOTOS] ATG

Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'; shares pictures from Balaji temple [PHOTOS]

Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said ATG

'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to movie facing delays; Here's what he said

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Amul slashes milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India shk

BREAKING: Amul slashes milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across India

Williams-Sonoma Stock In Focus As CEO Sells $9.5M In Shares: Retail's Bullish

Williams-Sonoma Stock In Focus As CEO Sells $9.5M In Shares: Retail's Bullish

Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta And Apple To Report Next Week: Stocktwits Poll Finds Majority Of Retailers Bet On Continued Magnificent 7 Outperformance

Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta And Apple To Report Next Week: Stocktwits Poll Finds Majority Of Retailers Bet On Continued Magnificent 7 Outperformance

PHOTOS Preity Zinta's 8 stylish suit designs for youthful look RBA

PHOTOS: Preity Zinta's 8 stylish suit designs for youthful look

Chennai Tamil Weather LATEST update: North-East monsoon ends, dry weather to prevail in coastal state? Check ATG

Chennai, Tamil Weather LATEST update: North-East monsoon ends, dry weather to prevail in coastal state? Check

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Is the State Facing a Microfinance Crisis? What's the Controversy?

Karnataka Pulse | Is the State Facing a Microfinance Crisis? What's the Controversy?

Video Icon
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Match Highlights: Australian Open Semifinal Drama | WATCH

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Match Highlights: Australian Open Semifinal Drama | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Video Icon
Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Teri Deewani to Chand Sifarish - Top 10 Iconic Songs by KAILASH KHER That Will Stir Your Soul!

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon