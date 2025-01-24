PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh talks about her married life and husband Antony Thattil

Keerthy Suresh shares insights into her married life two months after her wedding. She discusses her husband Antony Thattil's caring nature and how he is adjusting to the spotlight. Her candid remarks about their relationship have gone viral.

Keerthy Suresh has been trending. She married Antony Thattil last year in Goa after 15 years of dating. Vijay and Trisha attended, their private jet travel making headlines.

Their honeymoon photos and videos from Thailand went viral. Keerthy's mangalsutra at 'Baby John' promotions caught attention. She attended a Pongal event with her husband in Chennai.

Keerthy describes her married life and how Antony cares for her. Being private, he finds social media new. His Instagram is private. He's shy and avoids attention, unlike Keerthy, who's used to it.

Keerthy starred in 'Baby John,' the Hindi remake of 'Theri.' She's now working on 'Kanne Kalaimaane' and 'Revolver Rita.' Starting as a child artist in Malayalam, she's a South Indian star.

