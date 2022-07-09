Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding

    After being in love for over a decade, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh will be tying the knot today, on Saturday, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are taking their relationship to the next level. After dating for more than a decade, the couple is all set to tie the knot today, on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The pre-wedding festivities had begun for the two on Friday with their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies.

    Hours before their wedding on Saturday, Payal Rohatgi shared a video from one of the pre-wedding festivities where in Sangram Singh and Payal are sharing an adorable moment.

    The video is from Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s Sangeet ceremony which was held on Friday evening in Agra. In the video, Sangram makes Payal twirl a little, as the bride-to-be cannot hold herself from blushing. Their adorable dance has got left their fans and followers in an awe of them. For the occasion, while Payal opted for an all-white lehenga, Sangram wore a black bandhgala.

    ALSO READ: 5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple, venue of Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh’s wedding

    Check out the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Unlike lavish venues and weddings, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have opted for a simple and beautiful wedding. They will be tying the knot at an 850-years-old Shiv temple in Agra. Nearly a month before their wedding, the two had said that they want to get married at a temple. Sticking true to that, the two will be getting married at the Rajeshwar Temple in Agra.

    ALSO READ: Pictures: Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding- "I am so excited, wedding is in the 850-year-old temple"

    On Friday, the couple visited the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir to seek the blessings of the lord. They shared pictures from the ritual on their respective social media accounts, announcing that the two are getting married on Saturday. “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings and wishes," they wrote in the caption.

    Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s wedding will be a private affair with only their families and select few guests attending the wedding. Post their wedding, Payal and Sangram will host a reception in Delhi on July 14, followed by another reception in Mumbai.

