Pawan Kalyan receives anonymous threatening calls; police investigating, Here's what we know

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan received threatening calls. While the police are investigating, Mega Brother Naga Babu's tweet caused a sensation.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan received threatening calls and messages. The staff brought this to Pawan Kalyan's attention, and the police launched an investigation. AP Home Minister Anita also responded to the incident.

Home Minister Anita spoke with the AP DGP and ordered strict action against the culprit. She warned that those making such threats against public representatives will not be spared. She also stated that obscene posts or comments against public representatives on social media will not be tolerated.

The DGP confirmed that Pawan's office received two threatening calls. There are various speculations about the caller's identity. A clue has reportedly been found, and the Krishna Lanka police have identified the caller. Police traced the caller's location to Labbipet, but the caller switched off their phone. Police are using technology to identify the culprit.

Amidst the threats, Mega Brother Naga Babu tweeted: "The easiest thing in this world is to befriend Pawan, team up with him, be close to him, but to become his enemy, you need to be very qualified."

Pawan Kalyan's recent aggressive political stance, including threats to seize a ship and stopping illegal rice transport, might be the reason for the calls. Pawan Kalyan has not officially responded.

