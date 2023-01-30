Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathaan stars candid moments: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham greet media and fans

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Following the phenomenal success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is scheduled to speak to the media today, January 30. The actor will make his first public appearance in a long time.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is the year's first blockbuster smash. The film broke box office records within five days of its release.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It has already surpassed Rs 500 crore at the global box office. Pathaan registered 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi - 58.50, All Dubbed Versions - 2.25 crore) on the fifth day, bringing the India gross to 70 crores.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Following the film's huge success, Shah Rukh Khan is scheduled to meet with the media today, January 30, in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    SRK and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and director Siddharth Anand will discuss Pathaan's meteoric success.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In barely five days, Pathaan surpassed Rs 250 crore net in India. The entire collection has now reached Rs 280 crore and is expected to continue in the following days.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The total international revenue is Rs 207.2 crore. In Pathaan, SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham worked together for the first time.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Siddharth Anand wrote and directed the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth episode in the YRF Spy Universe and Khan's follow-up to Zero (2018).

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan praised John Abraham, saying, "The backbone of Pathaan, the finest part about Pathaan is Jim performed by John Abraham." 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    During the press briefing, Deepika Padukone was spotted becoming tearful. The actress was overcome by the outpouring of affection for Pathaan.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In reaction to the reception, she stated, "It was incredible. We're getting a lot of love. To feel this love after everything the world has been through. It's astonishing that a film like this can elicit so much joy. This has the sense of a celebration. It's worth it to keep your head down and keep going after seeing all the love."

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    John Abraham said in the press meet, "Pehle toh main yeh kehna chahta hoon, the one who styled me, Mamta Anand, thank you so much. I want to thank my action director. It was a lot of fun."

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    When a fan and media shouted, "Shah Rukh Khan is back!" at the press conference, John Abraham responded, "Just one correction. Shah Rukh Khan is not returning. He had just gone for a loo break.”

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    At the press meet, King Khan sang Om Shanti Om song fro Deepika, Tumko Paya Hai Ki and Aankhon Mein Teri. 

     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In response to the release of Pathaan, SRK stated, "This is an event that is still fresh in my mind. Perhaps we will be more thankful to God. There were instances when we had to phone people to get them to release the footage quickly, and they did. I want my films to be released with affection."

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Deepika Padukone looked like a doll in a floral pattern gown. She shared a similar image on her social media pages.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Khan was seen in a black suit at the press conference. His manager Pooja Dadlani shared his picture from the Taj Lands End. "The most Attractive Man is a Hard Working Man and his Hard Work has finally paid off!! #pathaan all Dressed up for you…(sic)," read her caption.

