The Mewar Royal Family of Udaipur embodies Rajput pride and valor. Rana Sriji Arvind Singh Mewar oversees a vast business empire from the City Palace, attracting thousands of tourists. They are renowned for Maharana Pratap's fight against the Mughal Empire in the 1576 Battle of Haldighati. The Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation contributes to education and healthcare. Their properties, including the HRH Group of Hotels, Shiv Niwas Palace, and Fateh Prakash Palace, have received the 'Heritage Grand' status from the Indian government.