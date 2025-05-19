Pataudis to Gaekwad Family: 10 royal families of India, their legacy and heritage
In today's independent India, where a constitution exists, this article provides information about the existing royal families and their wealth
Even after the abolition of princely states in 1947 and the withdrawal of privy purses in 1971, India's royal families have maintained their heritage and remain influential in modern society. These families have converted their palaces into luxury hotels, engaged in philanthropy, and continued traditional ceremonies, keeping their royal legacy alive. So, which families are these?
The Mewar Royal Family of Udaipur embodies Rajput pride and valor. Rana Sriji Arvind Singh Mewar oversees a vast business empire from the City Palace, attracting thousands of tourists. They are renowned for Maharana Pratap's fight against the Mughal Empire in the 1576 Battle of Haldighati. The Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation contributes to education and healthcare. Their properties, including the HRH Group of Hotels, Shiv Niwas Palace, and Fateh Prakash Palace, have received the 'Heritage Grand' status from the Indian government.
The Alsisar Family, formerly associated with the Khetri state, once rich in mineral wealth, now thrives under Abhimanyu Singh. He has transformed properties like the Alsisar Mahal in Shekhawati and Nahargarh Fort in Ranthambore into luxury destinations, offering a glimpse into royal lifestyles. The family's Magnetic Fields Festival at Alsisar Mahal celebrates modern music and art, adding to the region's cultural richness.
The Jadeja Family of Rajkot has played a significant role in the region's political and social spheres. Yuvraj Mandhatasinh Jadeja upholds the dynasty's dignity, engaging in renewable energy through biofuel and hydropower projects. He supports local artisans, promoting Kutchi handicrafts, preserving traditional arts, and contributing to the local economy.
The Jaipur Royal Family, known for its contributions to art, culture, and architecture, has a modern representative in young Prince Padmanabh Singh. An accomplished polo player and model for international fashion brands, he supports the Jaipur Literature Festival and restores historical properties. Jaipur's royal splendor continues to captivate the world.
The Wadiyar Dynasty of Mysore continues its cultural legacy. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar promotes arts through the annual Mysore Dasara festival, showcasing the region's music, dance, and folk arts. The Mysore Palace remains a major tourist attraction, and the family engages in philanthropic activities, including education and wildlife conservation.
The Rathore Family of Jodhpur has held influence in the Marwar region for centuries. Umaid Bhawan Palace, one of the world's largest private residences, stands as a testament to their legacy. Under Gaj Singh II, the family has hosted events like the Rajasthan International Folk Festival and the World Sacred Spirit Festival. The Mehrangarh Museum Trust preserves Marwar's rich heritage.
The Gaekwad Family of Baroda is known for progressive governance and patronage of the arts. Samarjitsinh Gaekwad curates art and historical artifacts at the Baroda Museum & Picture Gallery. The Lakshmi Vilas Palace, four times larger than Buckingham Palace, symbolizes their past glory. They emphasize education by supporting the Maharaja Sayajirao University and engage in philanthropy across Gujarat.
The Travancore Royal Family, a pillar of Kerala's cultural identity since the early 18th century, are custodians of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, holding immense wealth in gold and precious stones. Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, the head, is active in education and healthcare through the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology. They celebrate the region's artistic heritage by hosting classical music and dance performances during the annual Navratri festival.
The Bikaner Royal Family, led by Princess Rajyashree Kumari, boasts a distinguished military history. Their ancestor, Maharaja Ganga Singh, played a key role in both World Wars. Today, the Maharaja Ganga Singhji Charitable Trust supports education, healthcare, and sports. Lallgarh Palace, now a heritage hotel, offers royal hospitality and hosts cultural events.
The Pataudi Family, renowned for its Bollywood and cricket connections, traces its lineage to the princely state of Pataudi. The first Nawab, Faiz Talab Khan, aided the British East India Company in the Second Anglo-Maratha War in 1804. Ancestors Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi captained the Indian cricket team. Today, Saif Ali Khan is a prominent Bollywood actor. The Pataudi Palace, worth approximately ₹800 crore, stands as a testament to their royal heritage.