Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding cost: Actress shares about her lavish ceremony in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally addressed the allegations that have been circulating regarding the excessive expense of their magnificent ceremony, which took place more than a year after their wedding and took place in Udaipur. 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha married in September 2023 in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The pair has officially addressed speculations about their opulent wedding celebration.

Last year, suspicions regarding the exorbitant cost of their wedding venue's rooms circulated on the Internet. Some sources indicated that the wedding venue's accommodations cost up to Rs 10 lakh per night. Parineeti and Raghav have finally clarified the situation. 

While appearing on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, Raghav Chadha clarified, “First of all, it wasn’t a 7-star hotel. It was a 5-star hotel. There was a total of 40-50 rooms, and we had booked them all for the guests. None of the rooms cost Rs 10 lakh, as is being alleged." 

He stated that several people falsely portrayed the event as too lavish. Parineeti also discussed popular perception.

Criticising the scrutiny, she emphasised the inappropriate public spotlight on the wedding expenses just because she married a politician. She claimed that if she had married an actor, producer, or businessman, everyone would have been thrilled and applauded the lavish wedding.

However, because she married a politician, many thought that Raghav was responsible for the whole price, which fuelled curiosity about how he could afford such an extravagant wedding. 

“Agar maine ek actor, producer, businessman se shaadi ki hoti, to wo bolte ‘Waah yaar! Ye actress ki badi shaandaar shaadi hui hai. Aisi hi honi chahiye’.  But kyunki ek neta se shaadi hui hai, toh suddenly kharcha sirf neta ne akele ne uthaaya aur wo itni mehengi shaadi to kar nahi sakta. I think somewhere ye trolling and investigation ka jo mind hota hai voters ya fans ka wo inki dunkiya mein zyada hai," said Parineeti.

The actress then discussed people's perceptions and how it is supposed that she has not spent her money since her marriage. “Is shaadi se pehle main chaahe gaadi, ghar, kuch bhi khareedu, its understandable. Sudenly shaadi ke baad paise hi gayab ho gaye. Suddenly ab main kharcha nahi kar sakti. It’s just perception," said the actress.
 

