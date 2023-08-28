Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: Take style ideas from Samantha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more for saree drapes (Photos)

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Here are some style inspirations for the upcoming Onam festival as we showcase nine famous actresses who elegantly adorned beautiful sarees. Embrace their looks to achieve a perfect and stunning appearance.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Take note because these actors are major style inspirations! From Nayanthara's delicate elegance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylish appeal, these prominent ladies showcase their distinct fashion sense that is guaranteed to create an impact. If you want to enhance your style game, these women are excellent role models to emulate.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look stunning in traditional clothes. Janhvi dresses up in a traditional saree, whereas Khushi dresses down.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in a stunning green saree with an attractive pink blouse. The mix of these colours provides a refreshing and energetic atmosphere, perfectly expressing the essence of the Onam celebration. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sai Pallavi steals the show with a gorgeous salmon pink saree, and captivating hearts. Actress wears a scented gajra in her hair. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Trisha Krishnan brings new life into the classic white and gold saree. Combining these two famous colours gives a modern touch, representing her forward-thinking approach to fashion.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt dresses for the event in a gorgeous saree that reflects the brilliant colours of Onam. Adding a fragrant gajra to her hair provides a genuine touch, evoking memories of traditional festivals. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keerthy Suresh is dressed in a traditional half sari. Her blouse goes perfectly with her skirt. The actress wore little makeup and her hair in a half-tie.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a stylish actress in the South film industry. She can easily pull off any style, whether classic or contemporary. In this shot, she wears a matching top and Kasavu saree, and her makeup is beautiful.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone wore a saree with gold and white patterns and a close-neck gold blouse. The necklace and earrings, which included exquisite pearls, took this saree to a new level.
     

