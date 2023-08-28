Onam 2023: Take style ideas from Samantha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more for saree drapes (Photos)

Here are some style inspirations for the upcoming Onam festival as we showcase nine famous actresses who elegantly adorned beautiful sarees. Embrace their looks to achieve a perfect and stunning appearance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Take note because these actors are major style inspirations! From Nayanthara's delicate elegance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylish appeal, these prominent ladies showcase their distinct fashion sense that is guaranteed to create an impact. If you want to enhance your style game, these women are excellent role models to emulate.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor look stunning in traditional clothes. Janhvi dresses up in a traditional saree, whereas Khushi dresses down.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks lovely in a stunning green saree with an attractive pink blouse. The mix of these colours provides a refreshing and energetic atmosphere, perfectly expressing the essence of the Onam celebration.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sai Pallavi steals the show with a gorgeous salmon pink saree, and captivating hearts. Actress wears a scented gajra in her hair.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Trisha Krishnan brings new life into the classic white and gold saree. Combining these two famous colours gives a modern touch, representing her forward-thinking approach to fashion.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Alia Bhatt dresses for the event in a gorgeous saree that reflects the brilliant colours of Onam. Adding a fragrant gajra to her hair provides a genuine touch, evoking memories of traditional festivals.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is dressed in a traditional half sari. Her blouse goes perfectly with her skirt. The actress wore little makeup and her hair in a half-tie.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a stylish actress in the South film industry. She can easily pull off any style, whether classic or contemporary. In this shot, she wears a matching top and Kasavu saree, and her makeup is beautiful.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a saree with gold and white patterns and a close-neck gold blouse. The necklace and earrings, which included exquisite pearls, took this saree to a new level.

