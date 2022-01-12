Not the first, Siddharth had once mocked Samantha Ruth Prabhu's separation from Naga Chaitanya

Last year, just after Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced separation; Tamil actor Siddharth posted cryptic tweet; read here



Actor Siddharth has now publically apologised to ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal after receiving massive backlash for his rude joke on Twitter. Siddharth commenting on Saina’s comment over the lapse in the security of PM Narendra Modi during his Punjab visit that happened last week, had netizens raging.



In his letter of apology posted, Siddharth wrote, “Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that." ALSO READ: Tamil actor Siddharth faces flak for cheap 'sexual dig' at Saina Nehwal

This is not the first time Siddharth wrote a witty and teasing tweet. Last year, when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, he wrote a cryptic post, which made their fans angry and called Siddharth out for his 'cheap' behaviour.



Yes, that time also Siddharth faced flak from many social media users for what he tweeted saying, "Cheaters never prosper." Taunting at Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's ending marriage.



Without mentioning anyone's names Siddharth tweeted, "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours? (sic)."