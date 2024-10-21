Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Rekha or Jaya: Did you know THIS actress is Amitabh Bachchan's favorite

     Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a heartfelt regret on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 about never working with his favorite actress, highlighting the artistry of classic cinema and its unforgettable performances.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan often shares personal anecdotes about his illustrious career, and during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, he revealed a poignant regret: He was never given the opportunity to collaborate with the renowned Meena Kumari. While chatting with guests Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan, who were promoting their upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bachchan reminisced about the magic of classic cinema and the unforgettable performances that shaped his admiration for Meena Kumari.
     

    article_image2

    Amitabh talked highly of Meena Kumari's role in the classic movie Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, especially her performance in the melancholic song "Na jaao saiyaan." He talked of being enthralled with her elegance and skill, “I found myself watching her continuously.” He emphasized the artistry of her long shots, noting how they allowed for a deeper emotional connection with the audience. "The art of sitting quietly, singing the song, and her radiant presence created a marvelous effect," he reflected, highlighting a cinematic style that contrasts sharply with today's fast-paced filming techniques.

    article_image3

    In addition to reminiscing about Meena Kumari, Bachchan also praised another beloved actress, Waheeda Rehman. He gave her advice on how to shoot a close-up scenario, which he thought was a great illustration of her talent. “It took two or three takes to light up that close-up,” he recalled, emphasizing the beauty of slower, more deliberate filmmaking. He lamented how modern cinema often rushes through scenes, losing the depth and nuance that earlier films so skillfully captured.
     

    article_image4

    Through his reflections, Amitabh Bachchan not only honors the legacies of these iconic actresses but also serves as a reminder of the rich storytelling traditions in Indian cinema. His heartfelt comments resonate with fans who appreciate the artistry of the past, making it clear that the essence of great performances continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers and actors.

