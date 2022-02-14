Not Ranbir Kapoor; this person is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Forever Valentine’

Alia Bhatt received a bunch of red and white roses and a long note on Valentine’s Day. But it was not her beau Ranbir Kapoor who sent it. Continue reading to know who Alia’s ‘Forever Valentine’ is.

Valentine’s Day 2022, the day of love, is being celebrated across the globe on Monday, February 14. Social media is filled with couples sharing their love-dovey pictures and wishing each other a Happy Valentine’s Day. Amidst all those who are celebrating the day, Alia Bhatt has also received a bunch of red and white roses from special someone.

If you thought that it is Alia Bhatt's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor who has sent her a bunch of roses along with a long note on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2022, you might want to think twice. Alia's 'Forever Valentine' is not Ranbir but the person who sent her the flowers.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of red and white roses, while holding a note in her hand. The note read: "This seems like as good and cheesy a day as any to say, I'm grateful to you today and everyday, thank you for the role you have played and continue to play in my life, you are deeply loved. (By me, just in case that wasn't clear. I mean other people love you too but this is sort of my thing. Happy Valentine's Day!)".

It is none other than Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt who sent her the pretty-looking bouquet of red and white roses. Alia shared the picture of the roses on her Instagram story and wrote: "My Forever Valentine". Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to get married this year. There have been mixed reports about the 'Brahmastra' couple's marriage – someday they are all set to get married in the summers of 2022 while other reports have mentioned that their marriage will take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra'.

