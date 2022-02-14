  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Ranbir Kapoor; this person is Alia Bhatt’s ‘Forever Valentine’

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 3:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Alia Bhatt received a bunch of red and white roses and a long note on Valentine’s Day. But it was not her beau Ranbir Kapoor who sent it. Continue reading to know who Alia’s ‘Forever Valentine’ is.

    Not Ranbir Kapoor this person is Alia Bhatt Forever Valentine drb

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Valentine’s Day 2022, the day of love, is being celebrated across the globe on Monday, February 14. Social media is filled with couples sharing their love-dovey pictures and wishing each other a Happy Valentine’s Day. Amidst all those who are celebrating the day, Alia Bhatt has also received a bunch of red and white roses from special someone.

    Not Ranbir Kapoor this person is Alia Bhatt Forever Valentine drb

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    If you thought that it is Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor who has sent her a bunch of roses along with a long note on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2022, you might want to think twice. Alia’s ‘Forever Valentine’ is not Ranbir but the person who sent her the flowers.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers; see pics

    Not Ranbir Kapoor this person is Alia Bhatt Forever Valentine drb

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of red and white roses, while holding a note in her hand. The note read: “This seems like as good and cheesy a day as any to say, I’m grateful to you today and everyday, thank you for the role you have played and continue to play in my life, you are deeply loved. (By me, just in case that wasn’t clear. I mean other people love you too but this is sort of my thing. Happy Valentine’s Day!)”.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

    Not Ranbir Kapoor this person is Alia Bhatt Forever Valentine drb

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    It is none other than Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt who sent her the pretty-looking bouquet of red and white roses. Alia shared the picture of the roses on her Instagram story and wrote: “My Forever Valentine”. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to get married this year. There have been mixed reports about the ‘Brahmastra’ couple’s marriage – someday they are all set to get married in the summers of 2022 while other reports have mentioned that their marriage will take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen

    Not Ranbir Kapoor this person is Alia Bhatt Forever Valentine drb

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will be leased on February 22, and before its release, Alia has been heavily promoting the film on social media and elsewhere.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao' RCB

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao'

    Did BTS singer Kim Taehyung sing a romantic Hindi song? Watch this RCB

    Did BTS singer Kim Taehyung sing a romantic Hindi song? Watch this

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans buys and team post mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: Analysing Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' buys and team post mega auction

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl-dn

    Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl

    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what their astrology indicates RCB

    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what their astrology indicates

    BJP Assam to file sedition case against Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'spirit of India - ADT

    BJP Assam to file sedition case against Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'spirit of India

    UP Election 2022 PM Modi confident of BJP s win says Holi will be celebrated on March 10 gcw

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says Holi will be celebrated on March 10

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon
    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 89): ATK Mohun Bagan registers 3-1 win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon