Nora Fatehi SEXY pictures: Actress gets trolled for wearing BOLD 'nude' colour body-hugging sparkly jumpsuit

Netizens nastily slammed Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi after she posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a body-hugging glittering jumpsuit and stylish heels.

Nora Fatehi is notorious for raising the thermostat on social media with her piping-hot photos and scorching photo sessions. The actor-dancer frequently posts oh-so-hot photos of herself in daring and exposing ensembles, leaving fans speechless.

On Saturday (Dec 10), Nora Fatehi shared a photo of herself looking beautiful in a body-hugging sparkling jumpsuit by ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, along with uber-cool red and white heels.

However, Nora's daring avatar failed to impress numerous netizens, who began ridiculing her. The ace dancer published an attractive photo of herself posing while seated inside a posh car on her Instagram account.

Nora looked stunning in a costume adorned with Swarovski crystals, micro-beaded tassels, and long tassel strings tied to her trousers. Her see-through stunning dress also features a two-tiered chain stone belt. This shot, labelled "Moonwalkin' through your clique," is from Nora's participation at the FIFA World Cup 2022.



Soon after Nora shared this photo, netizens started trolling her. One user commented, “yeh bhi kyu pehan raka hai utar do.” Another said, “Nora madam aapke kapde dekhkar lag raha hai ki aapane aster lagana bhul Gaya Hun Gaye.” A third user called Nora ‘shameless.’

This isn't the first time Nora has been viciously trolled. She frequently receives online backlash for her daring fashion choices and is chastised for wearing revealing outfits in public.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently turned eyebrows with her excellent performance during the FIFA World Cup 2022, where she offered sparkling performances on chartbuster songs such as Saki Saki and Naach Mei Rani.

