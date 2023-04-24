Nora Fatehi SEXY photos: Actress' pics from her beach vacay will make you go green with envy THIS summer

Here are some old photos of Nora Fatehi clicked during her beach holiday that will make us leave everything and jet off for a summer vacay or jump into a pool to avoid the summer heat.

Nora Fatehi's heart always skipped a beat whenever she slid into a swimsuit and flaunted her gorgeous body. Let's have a look at some of her old photos to see why she has the finest bikini collection.

Nora Fatehi, the actor-dancer, needs no introduction! She is well-known for her incredible dance abilities and, of course, her daring wardrobe choices. The Dilbar girl frequently posts beautiful images and bikini-clad videos on social media, allowing people to see her pleasant times.

Here you can see Nora posing for the camera in a sexy bikini. She can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned physique.

Nora was recently in the US for The Entertainers Tour, alongside Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and other celebrities.

Nora delivered several electrifying and powerful performances alongside Khiladi Kumar. Nora is working on several exciting projects with industry A-listers.

According to media sources, Nora has booked five starring roles, including Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express.'

The Moroccan beauty Nora has always managed to be in the limelight through her bold social media posts or her glamorous red carpet appearance.

Many people are unaware that Nora began her career as a model before making a reputation for herself in the country with her exquisite dance abilities.

Nora appeared in the iconic Kingfisher swimsuit calendar. Nora entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard candidate and made headlines for her friendship with the season's winner, Prince Narula.

Nora made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with I Roar, even though this picture did not fare well at the box office. Also Read: Viral: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)

