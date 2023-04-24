Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi SEXY photos: Actress' pics from her beach vacay will make you go green with envy THIS summer

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    Here are some old photos of Nora Fatehi clicked during her beach holiday that will make us leave everything and jet off for a summer vacay or jump into a pool to avoid the summer heat. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi's heart always skipped a beat whenever she slid into a swimsuit and flaunted her gorgeous body. Let's have a look at some of her old photos to see why she has the finest bikini collection.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora Fatehi, the actor-dancer, needs no introduction! She is well-known for her incredible dance abilities and, of course, her daring wardrobe choices. The Dilbar girl frequently posts beautiful images and bikini-clad videos on social media, allowing people to see her pleasant times.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Here you can see Nora posing for the camera in a sexy bikini. She can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned physique.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora was recently in the US for The Entertainers Tour, alongside Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and other celebrities.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora delivered several electrifying and powerful performances alongside Khiladi Kumar. Nora is working on several exciting projects with industry A-listers.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to media sources, Nora has booked five starring roles, including Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express.'

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Moroccan beauty Nora has always managed to be in the limelight through her bold social media posts or her glamorous red carpet appearance.

    article_image8

    Many people are unaware that Nora began her career as a model before making a reputation for herself in the country with her exquisite dance abilities.

    article_image9

    Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram

    Nora appeared in the iconic Kingfisher swimsuit calendar. Nora entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard candidate and made headlines for her friendship with the season's winner, Prince Narula.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with I Roar, even though this picture did not fare well at the box office. Also Read: Viral: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nora is well-known not just in Hindi cinema, but also in the South Indian film industry. She has appeared in films in both Tamil and Telugu. When she starred in item songs in films such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Temper, and John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate, Nora won many hearts. Also Read: Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere

