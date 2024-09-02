Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nikki Tamboli SEXY photos: Times Bigg Boss Marathi contestant posted cleavage revealing pictures

    Nikki Tamboli often takes to her social media to share hot pictures from her photoshoots and here are some instances.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Nikki Tamboli's beachwear photoshoot in 2020 created a stir on social media. The actress and model showcased her toned physique in a yellow bikini, posing confidently on the beach. Her bold and carefree attitude in the photos earned her praise from fans and critics alike. The shoot highlighted her comfort in her own skin and her willingness to take risks in her career.

    article_image2

    Nikki's photoshoot for a leading magazine in 2019 made headlines due to her stunning looks and charming smile. She graced the cover, showcasing her glamorous side in a elegant gown. The shoot was praised for its creativity and Nikki's ability to pull off a variety of looks. Her feature on the cover was seen as a milestone in her career, solidifying her position as a rising star.

    article_image3

    In 2022, Nikki's monochrome photoshoot went viral, with fans appreciating her sultry and seductive poses. The shoot highlighted her versatility as a model, showcasing her ability to convey emotion and tell a story through her expressions. The use of monochrome added a touch of sophistication and elegance to the photos, earning Nikki widespread appreciation.

    article_image4

    Nikki's traditional wear photoshoot in 2021 impressed fans and critics alike. Her elegant poses and expressions in intricate ethnic outfits earned her widespread appreciation. The shoot showcased her ability to carry off traditional wear with grace and poise, highlighting her versatility as a model.

    article_image5

    Nikki's lingerie photoshoot in 2020 sparked controversy and attention. Her bold and daring poses in lingerie showcased her confidence and courage to challenge societal norms. The shoot was praised for its creativity and Nikki's willingness to push boundaries in her career. However, it also faced criticism from some quarters, highlighting the challenges she faces as a woman in the public eye.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coolie Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT RBA

    Coolie: Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT

    "Hamare desh mein gadhe...": Bhuvan Bam on social media influencers taking over acting gigs in Bollywood RTM

    "Hamare desh mein gadhe...": Bhuvan Bam on social media influencers taking over acting gigs in Bollywood

    Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 200 crore for his film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi responds RKK

    Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 200 crore for his film GOAT? Producer Archana Kalpathi responds

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie dmn

    Nivetha Thomas' shocking transformation: Actress looks unrecognizable at promotion event for new movie

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video shk

    Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Shots fired at AP Dhillon's Vancouver residence: Lawrence Bishnoi gang reveals motive (WATCH) AJR

    Shots fired at AP Dhillon's Vancouver residence: Lawrence Bishnoi gang reveals motive (WATCH)

    Coolie Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT RBA

    Coolie: Rajinikanth to play Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film; new poster OUT

    cricket PAK vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud's aggressive send-off to Mohammad Rizwan after dismissing him in second Test(WATCH) scr

    PAK vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud's aggressive send-off to Mohammad Rizwan after dismissing him in second Test(WATCH)

    From child prodigies to leading ladies: Top 4 actresses in Tamil Cinema who started as child artists

    From child prodigies to leading ladies: Top 4 actresses in Tamil Cinema who started as child artists

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Depressed over unemployment, man slits throat of 3-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh shk

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Depressed over unemployment, man slits throat of 3-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon