'Nazar na lage...', Hina Khan OPENS up on boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's support amid Cancer battle

Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer in June last year. Throughout the year, the actress journaled her life amid chemotherapy sessions, mental break downs and happy moments

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 9:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 9:49 AM IST

Last year in June, actress Hina Khan revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer. She started sharing updates on chemotherapy and health progress with her fans through Instagram. She opened up on her recovery, gradual improvement and expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received which helped her get through these tough times

article_image2

Hina attributed her resilience during this challenging period to her inner strength and her family’s unwavering support. Reflecting on her life’s ups and downs, including the loss of her father, she emphasized the importance of having loved ones by her side. She credited her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, her mother, brother, cousins, and Rocky’s family for being her pillars of strength

article_image3

Hina acknowledged the pivotal role Rocky has played in her journey, describing him as her anchor. The couple, who met in 2009 on the sets of her debut television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have shared a strong bond ever since. In a recent social media post from their Maldives vacation, she expressed her gratitude for his constant support, noting that their love and determination would help them overcome challenges together

article_image4

Hina’s upcoming series, Griha Laxmi, marks her first release post-diagnosis. She revealed that the show’s release had been delayed due to her health but felt that its current timing aligned meaningfully with her recovery journey. While the timing wasn’t part of a promotional strategy, Hina observed that people have drawn parallels between her real-life personality and her character, making the series even more impactful

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

Hyderabad Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu booked over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition RBA

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Suresh Babu booked over Deccan Kitchen Hotel Demolition

Maha Kumbh 2025: Actress Adah Sharma to recite Shiva Stotram at Prayagraj; Read on ATG

Maha Kumbh 2025: Actress Adah Sharma to recite Shiva Stotram at Prayagraj; Read on

VIDEO Ajith Kumar wins Dubai 24H race; kisses wife Shalini, enjoys with his team and more RBA

VIDEO: Ajith Kumar wins Dubai 24H race; kisses wife Shalini, enjoys with his team and more (WATCH)

Gully Boy 2: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal to star in iconic sequel of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer? Read ATG

Gully Boy 2: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal to star in iconic sequel of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer? Read

Recent Stories

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on NTI

Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsani shares health update after actor suffers heart attack; Read on

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on ATG

Dhanashree Verma shares photo with mom amid divorce speculation with Yuzvendra Chahal; Read on

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more RBA

BSNL Yearly Recharge Plans for 2025: Know annual prepaid plans with unlimited calling, benefits and more

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month AJR

DA hike ALERT: West Bengal govt employees set to receive 10% increase next month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon