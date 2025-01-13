'Nazar na lage...', Hina Khan OPENS up on boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's support amid Cancer battle

Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer in June last year. Throughout the year, the actress journaled her life amid chemotherapy sessions, mental break downs and happy moments

Last year in June, actress Hina Khan revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage-3 breast cancer. She started sharing updates on chemotherapy and health progress with her fans through Instagram. She opened up on her recovery, gradual improvement and expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received which helped her get through these tough times

Hina attributed her resilience during this challenging period to her inner strength and her family’s unwavering support. Reflecting on her life’s ups and downs, including the loss of her father, she emphasized the importance of having loved ones by her side. She credited her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, her mother, brother, cousins, and Rocky’s family for being her pillars of strength

Hina acknowledged the pivotal role Rocky has played in her journey, describing him as her anchor. The couple, who met in 2009 on the sets of her debut television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have shared a strong bond ever since. In a recent social media post from their Maldives vacation, she expressed her gratitude for his constant support, noting that their love and determination would help them overcome challenges together

Hina’s upcoming series, Griha Laxmi, marks her first release post-diagnosis. She revealed that the show’s release had been delayed due to her health but felt that its current timing aligned meaningfully with her recovery journey. While the timing wasn’t part of a promotional strategy, Hina observed that people have drawn parallels between her real-life personality and her character, making the series even more impactful

