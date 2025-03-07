Nayanthara takes on fasting for Mookuthi Amman 2, reveals Producer Isari Ganesh; Read on

Read Full Article

The grand pooja of Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 was held in Chennai. After leaving the Lady Superstar title, Nayanthara will act in Mookuthi Amman 2. This film will be directed by Sundar C. Isari Ganesh is producing this film under Vels Films. Hiphop Tamizha is composing the music for this film. This film will be produced on a grand scale with a budget of around Rs 100 crore. The shooting of this film has started with the pooja. A grand temple set was erected for the film's pooja.

Speaking at the pooja of Mookuthi Amman 2, Isari Ganesh said that Mookuthi Amman is the name of his family deity. Since a movie is being made in that name, he produced its first part. Even though it has been 4 years since that movie was released, no Amman movies have been released since then. So, we decided to take Mookuthi Amman as a franchise and started working on this film, he said.

In addition, when it comes to franchise, Sundar C immediately comes to mind in Tamil. Everyone knows how big a success his palace franchise was. Similarly, I wanted to do Mookuthi Amman 2 with him. He said okay. When asked about the budget of the film, Sundar C showed 3 fingers. I also said okay. Since this film will be released at the pan-India level, it will be produced on a grand scale.

Nayanthara herself is the strength of the Mookuthi Amman film. Even when the first part was taken, she fasted and acted. Similarly, Isari Ganesh said that Nayanthara has started fasting with her children a week before the pooja of the second part. Since this is the first film starring actress Nayanthara under the direction of Sundar C, expectations for this film have started to increase from now on.

