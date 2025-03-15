Nayanthara Studio PHOTOS: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan turn home into artistic office; take a look

Read Full Gallery

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have released videos and photos of their artistic home, transformed into a studio.

It's said that many celebrities dream of buying or building a house in Poes Garden. Actress Nayanthara reportedly tried to buy a house there for the past 10 years. Finally, she bought a house a few years ago for a huge sum and started building her dream home after demolishing it.

Built on 7000 square feet at a cost of 100 crore

The house is built on 7000 square feet with 3 floors at a cost of 100 crore. The entire ground floor of this house is designed like a studio with eye-catching artistic items.

They have turned the house into a studio

Currently, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have released photos and videos revealing the beauty of their entire studio to fans for the first time, which is being watched virally and is also awe-inspiring.

Artistic flair surpassing cinema

Since both Nayanthara and Vicky are very fond of antique items and artistic items, they have created this studio in a way that surpasses even cinema.

Feels like visiting a museum

From the floor of the house to the staircase, the garden on the floor, the room on the terrace, the dolls made of mong, and the life-size pot, it feels like visiting a museum when you see it.

Well-ventilated bungalow

Mostly items made of wood can be seen throughout the house. Similarly, the house is structured to be very airy and allow sunlight to penetrate inside.

Nayanthara's grand house

Even though the ground floor is like this, Nayanthara lives with her husband and children on the first floor. That's where the kitchen and bedroom are located.

Nayanthara's 2nd floor residence

Apart from this, the second floor is said to have a play station for children and a place where Nayan and Vicky discuss film projects.

Houses of prominent celebrities in Poes Garden

Poes Garden is home to many, including Superstar Rajinikanth's house, actor Dhanush's house, Venkat Prabhu's house, the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's house, and the late Chief Minister and DMK leader Karunanidhi's house.

Grand houses in Poes Garden

But more than their houses, what currently stands tall in Poes Garden is Dhanush's house and Nayanthara's house.

