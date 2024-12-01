Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account amid legal battle with Dhanush

Star heroine Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan, has unexpectedly deleted his X account. Let's examine the reasons behind this action.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan, a director, producer, and husband of heroine Nayanthara, gained popularity in Tamil cinema. He debuted as a director with the film Poda Podi, starring Simbu, and gained recognition with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

article_image2

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara

After Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, he directed a film with Suriya, which failed. Later, he directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi, which was a success.

article_image3

LIK Movie

After missing out on an Ajith film opportunity, the LIK movie, which was supposed to be with Sivakarthikeyan, was completed with Pradeep Ranganathan. This film is set to release next summer.

article_image4

Director Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan is active on X and Instagram. He has 1.9 million followers on X and 4 million on Instagram. Today, he suddenly deactivated his X account.

article_image5

Vignesh Shivan's X Exit

The reason for Vignesh Shivan deleting his X account is said to be the backlash against him. Recent controversies with Dhanush and his participation in Baradwaj Rangan's Pan-India directors' discussion might also be contributing factors.

article_image6

Vignesh Shivan's X Account Deletion

Netizens heavily criticized Vignesh Shivan, pointing out that neither Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal nor his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany aligns with the pan-India category. Many questioned his inclusion as a guest in a roundtable interview, leading to widespread trolling. Shortly after the backlash, Vignesh deactivated his X account without providing any explanation for his decision.

Despite deactivating his X account, Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram account remains active, where he has continued to share posts. However, he has not addressed or commented on the decision to delete his X account.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan confronts Karan Veer Mehra on his overly nice persona [WATCH]

Dua Lipa performs mashup of Levitating Woh Ladki Jo Suhana Khan Radhika Ambani attend concert WATCH

Dua Lipa performs mashup of 'Levitating', 'Woh Ladki Jo'; Suhana Khan, Radhika Ambani attend concert | WATCH

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details ATG

Raj Kundra summoned by ED in pornography, money laundering probe; Check details

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Actor-singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge and more (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Recent Stories

Cyclone fengal wreaks havoc: Heavy rainfall and flooding in Villupuram (SEE PICS) AJR

Cyclone fengal wreaks havoc: Heavy rainfall and flooding in Villupuram (SEE PICS)

'Will turn hurt that Trudeau has caused into hope Canadians need': Pierre Poilievre addresses crowd (WATCH) shk

'Will turn hurt that Trudeau has caused into hope Canadians need': Pierre Poilievre addresses crowd (WATCH)

EPFO 3.0: Withdraw your money easily with ATM access and more! AJR

EPFO 3.0: Withdraw your money easily with ATM access and more!

EPFO Amnesty scheme: Higher PF Interest rate, no penalty for employers vkp

EPFO Amnesty scheme: Higher PF Interest rate, no penalty for employers

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations AJR

Mother-to-child HIV transmission: Why prevention is key for future generations

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon