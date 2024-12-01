Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account amid legal battle with Dhanush

Star heroine Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan, has unexpectedly deleted his X account. Let's examine the reasons behind this action.

Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan, a director, producer, and husband of heroine Nayanthara, gained popularity in Tamil cinema. He debuted as a director with the film Poda Podi, starring Simbu, and gained recognition with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara

After Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, he directed a film with Suriya, which failed. Later, he directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi, which was a success.

LIK Movie

After missing out on an Ajith film opportunity, the LIK movie, which was supposed to be with Sivakarthikeyan, was completed with Pradeep Ranganathan. This film is set to release next summer.

Director Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan is active on X and Instagram. He has 1.9 million followers on X and 4 million on Instagram. Today, he suddenly deactivated his X account.

Vignesh Shivan's X Exit

The reason for Vignesh Shivan deleting his X account is said to be the backlash against him. Recent controversies with Dhanush and his participation in Baradwaj Rangan's Pan-India directors' discussion might also be contributing factors.

Vignesh Shivan's X Account Deletion

Netizens heavily criticized Vignesh Shivan, pointing out that neither Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal nor his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany aligns with the pan-India category. Many questioned his inclusion as a guest in a roundtable interview, leading to widespread trolling. Shortly after the backlash, Vignesh deactivated his X account without providing any explanation for his decision.

Despite deactivating his X account, Vignesh Shivan’s Instagram account remains active, where he has continued to share posts. However, he has not addressed or commented on the decision to delete his X account.

