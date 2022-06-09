Nayanthara is now Mrs Vignesh Shivan: Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Sethupathi and more spotted at wedding venue

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shares a photo from the Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding, and he looks stylish.



In Mahabalipuram, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are being married today. Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, has tweeted a photo from the event. Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee pose together at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding. The trio are collaborating for Jawan.



He looks handsome in a beige bandhgala with a white shirt and slacks. According to News18, he landed in Chennai early in the morning for Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's wedding. They are collaborating on Atlee's Jawan, which will be released in June 2023.

Nayanthara’s ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ co-star Vijay Sethupathi attended her wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. SJ Suryah and Karthi were also spotted at the ceremony.



Tamil film stars Rajinikanth, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sarathkumar, Divya Dharshini, Karthi, and Vasanth Ravi arrived at the wedding to bless the newlyweds.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been dating for almost five years. The wedding took place in Mahabalipuram's Grand Sheraton. A reception may be held later by the couple.



Vignesh Shivan wrote on his Instagram, "Thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love ❤️ of my life ! #Nayanthara!" If this does not leave you misty-eyed we wonder what will.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Chiranjeevi, Ajith Kumar, and others are also likely to attend the wedding.