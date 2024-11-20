Nayantara's Documentary to Dune to Kishkinda Kaandam: This week on OTT WATCH

This week's OTT releases include the dubbed film 'Kishkinda Kaandam,' Nayanthara's life documentary, and Rana Daggubati's talk show. Several Hindi and English films and web series are also premiering. Here's a complete list of what's coming to which platform.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 10:26 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Nayantara, Rana, New OTT Releases

Around 34 new movies and web series are streaming this week. With fewer theatrical releases, audiences are turning to OTT platforms. Last week's theatrical releases, 'Kanguva' and 'Matka,' underperformed, shifting focus to OTT content.

This week's theatrical releases include 'Mechanic Rocky,' 'Devaki Nandana Vasudev,' 'Mandira,' 'Roti Kapda Romance,' 'Zebra,' and 'KCR' (Keshav Chandra Ramavath). Let's explore the notable OTT releases.

article_image2

Nayantara, Rana, New OTT Releases

'Kishkinda Kaandam,' Nayantara's documentary, and Rana's talk show are among the most anticipated OTT releases. Many Hindi and English films and series are also launching. Here's a platform-wise list.

article_image3

Netflix

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale (Documentary) - November 18

Wanderlust Season 2 (English Series) - November 18

Zombieverse Season 2 (Korean Series) - November 19

See Her Again (Cantonese Series) - November 20

Adoration (Italian Series) - November 20

A Man on the Inside (English Series) - November 21

Tokyo Over Ride (Japanese Series) - November 21

Joy (English Movie) - November 22

Pokemon Horizons The Series Part 4 (Japanese Series) - November 22

Spellbound (English Movie) - November 22

The Helicopter Heist (Swedish Series) - November 22

The Piano Lesson (English Movie) - November 22

Transmit (Spanish Movie) - November 22

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 (Hindi Series) - November 22

The Empress Season 2 (German Series) - November 22

article_image4

Amazon Prime

Campus Beats Season 4 (Hindi Series) - November 20

Whack Girls (Hindi Series) - November 22

Pimpinero (Spanish Movie) - November 22

The Rana Daggubati Show (Telugu Talk Show) - November 23

Hotstar

Kishkinda Kaandam (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - November 19

Interior Chinatown (English Series) - November 19

Alien: Romulus (English Movie) - November 21

Bia & Victor (Portuguese Series) - November 22

Out of My Mind (English Movie) - November 22

article_image5

Jio Cinema

Dune: Prophecy (English Series) - November 18

Based on a True Story Season 2 (English Series) - November 22

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 (English Series) - November 22

Harold and the Purple Crayon (English Movie) - November 23

Manorama Max

Tekku Vadakku (Malayalam Movie) - November 19

article_image6

Apple Plus TV

Blitz (English Movie) - November 22

Book My Show

From Darkness (Swedish Movie) - November 22

The Girl in the Trunk (English Movie) - November 22

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas (Spanish Movie) - November 22

Lionsgate Play

Greedy People (English Movie) - November 22

