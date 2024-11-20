Nayantara's Documentary to Dune to Kishkinda Kaandam: This week on OTT WATCH
This week's OTT releases include the dubbed film 'Kishkinda Kaandam,' Nayanthara's life documentary, and Rana Daggubati's talk show. Several Hindi and English films and web series are also premiering. Here's a complete list of what's coming to which platform.
Nayantara, Rana, New OTT Releases
Around 34 new movies and web series are streaming this week. With fewer theatrical releases, audiences are turning to OTT platforms. Last week's theatrical releases, 'Kanguva' and 'Matka,' underperformed, shifting focus to OTT content.
This week's theatrical releases include 'Mechanic Rocky,' 'Devaki Nandana Vasudev,' 'Mandira,' 'Roti Kapda Romance,' 'Zebra,' and 'KCR' (Keshav Chandra Ramavath). Let's explore the notable OTT releases.
'Kishkinda Kaandam,' Nayantara's documentary, and Rana's talk show are among the most anticipated OTT releases. Many Hindi and English films and series are also launching. Here's a platform-wise list.
Netflix
Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale (Documentary) - November 18
Wanderlust Season 2 (English Series) - November 18
Zombieverse Season 2 (Korean Series) - November 19
See Her Again (Cantonese Series) - November 20
Adoration (Italian Series) - November 20
A Man on the Inside (English Series) - November 21
Tokyo Over Ride (Japanese Series) - November 21
Joy (English Movie) - November 22
Pokemon Horizons The Series Part 4 (Japanese Series) - November 22
Spellbound (English Movie) - November 22
The Helicopter Heist (Swedish Series) - November 22
The Piano Lesson (English Movie) - November 22
Transmit (Spanish Movie) - November 22
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 (Hindi Series) - November 22
The Empress Season 2 (German Series) - November 22
Amazon Prime
Campus Beats Season 4 (Hindi Series) - November 20
Whack Girls (Hindi Series) - November 22
Pimpinero (Spanish Movie) - November 22
The Rana Daggubati Show (Telugu Talk Show) - November 23
Hotstar
Kishkinda Kaandam (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - November 19
Interior Chinatown (English Series) - November 19
Alien: Romulus (English Movie) - November 21
Bia & Victor (Portuguese Series) - November 22
Out of My Mind (English Movie) - November 22
Jio Cinema
Dune: Prophecy (English Series) - November 18
Based on a True Story Season 2 (English Series) - November 22
The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 (English Series) - November 22
Harold and the Purple Crayon (English Movie) - November 23
Manorama Max
Tekku Vadakku (Malayalam Movie) - November 19
Apple Plus TV
Blitz (English Movie) - November 22
Book My Show
From Darkness (Swedish Movie) - November 22
The Girl in the Trunk (English Movie) - November 22
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas (Spanish Movie) - November 22
Lionsgate Play
Greedy People (English Movie) - November 22