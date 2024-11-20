Nayantara's Documentary to Dune to Kishkinda Kaandam: This week on OTT WATCH

This week's OTT releases include the dubbed film 'Kishkinda Kaandam,' Nayanthara's life documentary, and Rana Daggubati's talk show. Several Hindi and English films and web series are also premiering. Here's a complete list of what's coming to which platform.

Around 34 new movies and web series are streaming this week. With fewer theatrical releases, audiences are turning to OTT platforms. Last week's theatrical releases, 'Kanguva' and 'Matka,' underperformed, shifting focus to OTT content.

This week's theatrical releases include 'Mechanic Rocky,' 'Devaki Nandana Vasudev,' 'Mandira,' 'Roti Kapda Romance,' 'Zebra,' and 'KCR' (Keshav Chandra Ramavath). Let's explore the notable OTT releases.