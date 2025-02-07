Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal REVIEW: Is Joju George, Suraj Venjaramood's film worth your MONEY? Read this NOW

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal Twitter Review: Social media users and audience reviewed Joju George and Suraj Venjaramood's drama. Produced by Joby George Thadathil under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, the film marks Sharan Venugopal's feature directorial debut. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

budget 2025
article_image2

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, the newest Malayalam film directed by Sharan Venugopal, will be released in theatres on February 7, 2025. The film, produced by Joby George Thadathil under the company of Goodwill Entertainments, is Sharan Venugopal's first feature directorial effort.  

The filmmaker has already received attention for his short film Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Like A Midnight Dream), which starred Nadhiya Moidu and Garggi Ananthan and won Best Film on Family Values at the 67th National Film Awards.

article_image3

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal: Cast and Crew

The family drama Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal stars Joju George, Suraj Venjaramood, Alencier Ley Lopez, Thomas Mathew, Garggi Ananthan, Shelly N Kumar, Sajitha Madathil, and Sarasa Balussery. Sharan Venugopal wrote and directed the film, produced by Joby George Thadathil under the Goodwill Entertainment label, with Jemini Phukan and Ramu Padikkal serving as co-producers. Appu Prabhakar handles the cinematography, and Rahul Raj composes the soundtrack, with lyrics by Rafeeq Ahmed, K.S. Usha, and Dhanya Suresh Menon.

Jyoti Swaroop Panda edits, Jayadevan Chakkadath manages sound recording and design, and Jithin Joseph mixes. Dhanya Balakrishnan designs the costumes, while Sebin Thomas manages the production design. Jithu Payyanur does the make-up, Prateek Bagi is the executive producer, and Dixon Poduthas is the production controller. Snakeplant LLP manages the film's visual marketing.

article_image4

Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal: Synopsis

Three estranged brothers, long separated by disagreements, reunite at their family home after decades to bid their dying mother a gentle farewell. However, their reunion quickly becomes heated as the house resurfaces bitter memories from their violent past.

