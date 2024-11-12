Napoleon's son wedding in Japan grabs attention: Know how much did the actor spent on the marriage?

The wedding in Japan included photoshoots, Haldi, Mehendi, and a reception. Actor Napoleon's son Dhanoosh's wedding to Akshaya was a lavish affair, reportedly costing $40 million. The grand celebration took place in Japan.

Napoleon, a prominent actor in the 90s Tamil cinema, debuted in the film Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu. His name, originally Kumaresan, was changed to Napoleon by director Bharathiraja. In 1992, he starred in 9 films. Seevalaperi Pandi marked his transition to lead roles.

Napoleon's successful films include Thozar Pandian, Vanaja Girija, and Chinna Mani. He also ventured into politics, becoming an MLA and later an MP. He even served as a Union Minister for 5 years before leaving politics.

Napoleon married Jayasudha in 1993 and has two sons, Dhanoosh and Gunaal. Dhanoosh was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at age 3 and became wheelchair-bound by age 10. Treatment helped, and Napoleon took him to the US for further care.

Napoleon settled in the US with his family, establishing an IT company and a 1000-acre farm. He reportedly has assets worth $120-180 million. He decided to find a bride for Dhanoosh, and they chose Akshaya from Tirunelveli.

The wedding in Japan included photoshoots, Haldi, Mehendi, and a reception. Napoleon meticulously planned every detail. Reports indicate the wedding cost approximately $40 million.

