Nagarjuna talks about moments spent with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also how Naga Chaitanya handled split with ex

During Bangarraju promotions, Nagarjuna spoke about how his son Naga Chaitanya handled the separation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband actor Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after 4 years of marriage, which had come as the biggest shocker of the year. Both Sam and Naga had remained quiet about their divorce for a long time until the last few weeks.

The ex-couple has now come out and addressed their decision to part ways. Naga Chaitanya said that divorce with his ex-wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests. On the other hand, Samantha said that the marriage and post-divorce things have impacted her mental health.



Talking about the aftereffect of divorce, Naga said, "My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too,"



A few days ago, during the promotions of Bangarraju Naga's father actor Nagarjuna also spoke the same and said that his son handled the separation quite well. Nagarjuna also said that he is proud of his son how calm he remained through it all.

Nagarjuna talked about Samantha, also saying his family will always cherish the time they spent with her, and she will always be dear to them. Talking about Sam and Naga separation, he said "It is very unfortunate, may God bless them both with strength.” Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who regularly practice yoga