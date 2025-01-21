Naga Sadhus: Where do they go after Mahakumbh Mela? Know their mysterious life, journeys

Where do Naga Sadhus go after the Mahakumbh Mela? Do they engage in rigorous penance, journey to the Himalayas, or reside at religious sites? Learn about their mysterious lives.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

The Mysterious World of Naga Sadhus After Kumbh

Naga Sadhus participate in the first royal bath of the Kumbh Mela, a significant ritual. Adorned with ash and Rudraksha beads, they are distinguished from other Sadhus.

article_image2

Naga Sadhus Return to Ashrams After Kumbh

Post-Kumbh, Naga Sadhus return to their ashrams in their digambar (naked) state. Due to societal norms, they wear a loincloth within their ashrams. Digambar symbolizes their connection with nature.

article_image3

Naga Sadhus Journey to the Himalayas for Penance

Many Naga Sadhus journey to the Himalayas and other secluded locations for rigorous penance, sustaining themselves on fruits and flowers, seeking self-realization and enlightenment.

article_image4

Naga Sadhus Reside at Holy Pilgrimage Sites

Some Naga Sadhus reside at prominent pilgrimage sites like Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain, engaging in religious practices and spiritual pursuits.

article_image5

Naga Sadhus Embark on Religious Journeys

Naga Sadhus embark on pilgrimages, visiting various holy sites and sharing their knowledge and spiritual practices. Their journeys are a quest for truth and liberation. Following initiation, the sadhu practices hard penance, Shiva worship, and yoga, frequently in solitude in forests, caves, or the Himalayas. All of the material presented here is based on religious beliefs. 

