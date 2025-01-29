Naga Chaitanya talks about Sobhita Dhulipala, calls her 'Vizag ammayi' during his film Thandel promotion

Naga Chaitanya opened up about his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, for the first time after their wedding. At the Thandel trailer presentation, he referred to her as a "Vizag girl" and joked about how Vizag now rules his family.

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya, about to release his forthcoming film Thandel, has finally spoken about his wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. At Tuesday's film's trailer premiere in Visakhapatnam, he jokingly referred to her as a "Vizag ammayi" (Vizag girl) and said that Vizag now rules his family.

In a video posted online by a paparazzi, Naga Chaitanya is heard stating, "Vizag is so dear to my heart that I fell in love with a Vizag girl and married her. Now I have a bit of Vizag in my house as well. Even in my home, the governing party is Vizag. So, brothers, I have a tiny request: Thandel should dominate Vizag's box office; else, I would lose my dignity at home. Please!"

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating since 2022. The pair were engaged in a secret ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, followed by a lavish wedding in December at the city's famed Annapurna Studios.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Thandel teaser was shown at a lavish ceremony on January 28. In the film, Naga Chaitanya plays a fisherman overcoming the trials of coastal life in a drama inspired by true happenings in coastal towns.

Thandel, which stars Sai Pallavi and is directed by Chandoo Mondetti, will open in theatres on February 7, 2025.

