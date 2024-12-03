Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls how Naga proposed to her for marriage

Here is a look back at the time when Naga Chaitanya proposed to his first wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ahead of the wedding between the actor's second marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya is preparing to marry for the second time following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya is preparing to marry for the second time following his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
 

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya

He and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in October 2017 after a lengthy relationship. Unfortunately, the couple announced their separation in October 2021, claiming personal problems, and then completed their divorce in 2022.

article_image3

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya previously spoke with TFPC on YouTube, sharing insights into their film business careers and personal relationships. During the chat, the presenter asked Chaitanya to propose to Sam.  

article_image4

Samantha said, “Say like you mean it." Initially shy, Chaitanya said, “From the bottom of my heart, Samantha, I love you." Samantha, not convinced by his delivery, quipped, “Did you believe that? I didn’t buy it." She encouraged him to repeat it again with greater emotion. Chaitanya then reiterated his suggestion, insisting that he always means what he says.

article_image5

During a recent Zoom session, Naga Chaitanya expressed how wonderful it has been to get to know Sobhita and her family over time. He said, “It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together."

article_image6

On August 8, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged in a private ceremony at Chay's home in Hyderabad. Chay's father, star Nagarjuna Akkineni, published images of the ceremony on Twitter. The engagement has created a social media division between Chay's followers and those of his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on ATG

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on ATG

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Recent Stories

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH) dmn

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH)

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

HUGE benefits for employees! EPF upper limit may increase to Rs 30,000 gcw

HUGE benefits for employees! EPF upper limit may increase to Rs 30,000

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan dmn

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan

Vikrant Massey retirement announcement: Harshvardhan Rane calls it a PR move; here's what he said NTI

Vikrant Massey retirement announcement: Harshvardhan Rane calls it a PR move; here's what he said

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon