Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita wedding: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls how Naga proposed to her for marriage

Here is a look back at the time when Naga Chaitanya proposed to his first wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ahead of the wedding between the actor's second marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya is preparing to marry for the second time following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.



He and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in October 2017 after a lengthy relationship. Unfortunately, the couple announced their separation in October 2021, claiming personal problems, and then completed their divorce in 2022.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya previously spoke with TFPC on YouTube, sharing insights into their film business careers and personal relationships. During the chat, the presenter asked Chaitanya to propose to Sam.

Samantha said, “Say like you mean it." Initially shy, Chaitanya said, “From the bottom of my heart, Samantha, I love you." Samantha, not convinced by his delivery, quipped, “Did you believe that? I didn’t buy it." She encouraged him to repeat it again with greater emotion. Chaitanya then reiterated his suggestion, insisting that he always means what he says.

During a recent Zoom session, Naga Chaitanya expressed how wonderful it has been to get to know Sobhita and her family over time. He said, “It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together."

On August 8, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged in a private ceremony at Chay's home in Hyderabad. Chay's father, star Nagarjuna Akkineni, published images of the ceremony on Twitter. The engagement has created a social media division between Chay's followers and those of his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

