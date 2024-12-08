Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Honeymoon Plans: Newly married to visit THIS place

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's honeymoon destination has been revealed. Where will the newlywed couple celebrate their post-wedding getaway?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna, a leading actor in Telugu cinema, was first married to Lakshmi, with whom he has a son, Naga Chaitanya. After divorcing Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married actress Amala, and they have a son named Akhil. Both sons, like their father, are actors.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya weds Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya's marital life mirrors his father's. He first married actress Samantha in 2017 in Goa. However, they divorced in 2021 due to irreconcilable differences. 

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya and wife Sobhita

After separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya fell in love with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. While they kept their relationship private, Nagarjuna officially announced their engagement in August. The couple married on December 4th in Hyderabad, attended by numerous celebrities.

article_image4

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita

Honeymoons are a common post-wedding tradition. Information has surfaced about Naga Chaitanya's honeymoon plans with Sobhita. He previously honeymooned with Samantha in New York.

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's Honeymoon

Sobhita Dhulipala previously expressed her desire to honeymoon in Iceland. Naga Chaitanya is anticipated to fulfill her wish. 

