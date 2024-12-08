Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Honeymoon Plans: Newly married to visit THIS place

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's honeymoon destination has been revealed. Where will the newlywed couple celebrate their post-wedding getaway?

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna, a leading actor in Telugu cinema, was first married to Lakshmi, with whom he has a son, Naga Chaitanya. After divorcing Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married actress Amala, and they have a son named Akhil. Both sons, like their father, are actors.

Naga Chaitanya weds Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya's marital life mirrors his father's. He first married actress Samantha in 2017 in Goa. However, they divorced in 2021 due to irreconcilable differences.

Naga Chaitanya and wife Sobhita

After separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya fell in love with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. While they kept their relationship private, Nagarjuna officially announced their engagement in August. The couple married on December 4th in Hyderabad, attended by numerous celebrities.

Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita

Honeymoons are a common post-wedding tradition. Information has surfaced about Naga Chaitanya's honeymoon plans with Sobhita. He previously honeymooned with Samantha in New York.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's Honeymoon

Sobhita Dhulipala previously expressed her desire to honeymoon in Iceland. Naga Chaitanya is anticipated to fulfill her wish.

Latest Videos