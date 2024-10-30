Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding date OUT; read details

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will be private, with only their closest friends and family members present. The lovebirds have yet to officially announce the new chapter of their lives.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been in the headlines for a long time. Since the pair exchanged rings a few months ago, fans have been waiting for further information about their wedding.

According to the most recent reports, the pair plans to marry later this year in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. The lovebirds have yet to make an official declaration regarding the next chapter of their lives.

Amid rumours over one of the year's most talked-about weddings, the Deccan Chronicle released a story suggesting that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry on December 4.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita met for the first time as a couple before their wedding during the Akkineni Nageshwara Rao (ANR) National Award ceremony. The pair emanated pure excitement as they posed for the cameras and flaunted their grins.

For the occasion, Sobhita chose an ombre green saree and kept her style basic. Naga, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an ethnic ensemble that included a bandh gala and trousers. He finished the appearance with a neat hairstyle.

The bride-to-be posed with the Akkineni family for a stunning picture opportunity at the prize ceremony. Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan also joined them for the historic photo. Annapurna Studios released the photographs on Instagram with the caption, “The Akkineni Family with the legends – Amitabh Bachchan Ji & Chiranjeevi Konidela Garu at the ANR National Award 2024 ceremony.”

Sobhita Dhulipala kicked off her wedding festivities in Visakhapatnam earlier this month, even releasing images from the Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ritual. The actress wore a traditional silk saree with gold jewellery and minimum makeup for the holy occasion. In her caption, she penned, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam. And so it begins!”

On August 8 of this year, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings. Nagarjuna's father, broke the happy news on X with a few photos of him and the couple. It was linked to a lovely message that stated, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love.”



