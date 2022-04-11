Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics

Mouni Roy has shared a slew of pictures in a summer outfit that will certainly refresh your mood on a Monday evening.

Image: Mouni Roy/Instagram

The scorching summer heat is here and so is the time to take out all those summery dresses that keep us comfortable and breezy in this sultry weather. And when it is about wearing the fashionable best in this unfavourable weather, who else but Mouni Roy knows it better than any of us? The stunning actress has shared a slew of photographs on her social media in a strapless white summer dress.

The fashionist that Mouni Roy is, the actress always makes it a point to find her small little spot where she goes. And at that cosy spot of hers, she gets herself clicked, striking stylish poses. Her recent pictures that the Bengalis beauty posted on her Instagram handle are proof of just that! ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna or Mouni Roy, who looked prettier on their Haldi?

In the latest slew of pictures that Mouni Roy posted on Monday, the actress can be seen striking a sultry post near her apartment’s glass window, wearing a comfortable white strapless summer dress.

Mouni Roy's this white summer look was put together by her stylist Dinky Nirh while the soothing short white dress was designed by a clothing line called Dramebaaz by Ritika.

The stunning pictures of the Bengali beauty received comments from her fandom as well as her friends from the industry. One of those who commented on her picture was actor Arjun Bijlani who dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of Mouni Roy’s post.

The actress continued posing for the pictures as Mouni Roy gracefully sat across the wooden floor with one of her hands on her hair, the other hand resting between her knees, legs folded and toes pointed. “She loved life & life loved her right back.. ☺️ #truestory #ofSonnetsAndSunsets,” wrote Mouni Roy in her caption.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ which is slated for a release on September 9. The Ayan Mukerji directorial film will see a Pan-India release.

