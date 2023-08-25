Mouni Roy HOT Photos: Actress dons tie-die sarong to set internet ablaze

Mouni Roy is known for her work in television and films. She gained fame through her role in the TV show Naagin and later transitioned to Bollywood with movies like 'Gold' and 'Made in China'. She earned quite fame with her portrayal of negative characters in the high-budget Brahmastra

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy recently shared a set of captivating bikini snapshots on her Instagram, exuding allure. The "Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva" star sizzled in a smoking hot grey bikini. The initial photo showcased her stunning hourglass figure against a beach backdrop, a book resting by her side.

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy emanated grace and confidence in a chic ensemble. She elegantly donned a brown sarong, expertly tied around her waist, infusing earthy tones with her surroundings. Complementing this, a bikini in a harmonious shade adorned her figure, accentuating her poise.

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Instagram/Mouni Roy

In the second frame, Mouni reclined thoughtfully. The third picture featured her in a matching sarong. Her caption, "Currently dreaming..," added to the allure. Close friend Disha Patani reacted with fire emojis

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Instagram/Mouni Roy

In this black off-shoulder top ensemble, she exudes hotness in the gram. Her expression adds an added layer of sexiness to the picture

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Adding a delightful twist to her appearance, Mouni Roy introduced a burst of vibrancy. She skillfully draped a printed sarong featuring shades of grey, mustard, and white around her waist, disrupting any sense of monotony. Her glamorous ensemble was harmonized with hair parted down the middle, fashioned into charming pigtails. Accentuating her gaze, she sported well-defined eyes adorned with mascara, while a touch of rosy blush and lip color concluded her enchanting look

Instagram/Mouni Roy

She exuded elegance in a chic swimwear ensemble, accompanied by the caption "Currently dreaming.." The outfit featured a ruffled, off-shoulder crop top in a sophisticated shade of grey, harmonized perfectly with a low-waist bottom in the same muted color palette

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Instagram/Mouni Roy

Instagram/Mouni Roy

