    Box Office Report: 'Bimbisara' overshadows Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Sita Ramam'; here’s how others performed

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    While Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham-starrer 'Ek Villain Returns' has not yet managed to cross the Rs 40 crore mark, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara' has beaten every other film at the box office on Monday, including Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sita Ramam'.

    Image: Official film posters

    This year the box office is being dominated by films from the South. While these films are making a big splash at the box office, the audience seems to be unhappy with the releases from the Hindi film industry. In the second week of August, Mohit Suri’s Bollywood film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ clashes with three South films – ‘Vikrant Rona, Sita Ramam and Bimbisara. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s 'Bimbisara', which was released in Telugu, has surpassed Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan's pan-India film 'Sita Ramam'. At the same time, 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Vikrant Rona' are also not able to do anything special. Check out the Monday box office reports of these films.

    Image: Official film poster

    Ek Villain Returns: Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is getting little advantage of the fact that no other Hindi film has been released this week. But the film still hasn't crossed the Rs 40 crore mark. According to preliminary figures, 'Ek Villain Returns' collected only Rs 80 lakh on Monday. In such a situation, the film's earnings have gone up to Rs 39.74 crore so far. The film has also failed to meet its budget.

    Image: Official film poster

    Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur has made her debut in South opposite Dulquer Salmaan in with the release of 'Sita Ramam'. The film has been released pan-India but is not being successful in wooing the audience. The film has done a business of around Rs 3 crore on Monday. Made on a budget of Rs 25 to 30 crores, the film has so far collected Rs 17.75 crores.

    Image: Official film poster

    Bimbisara: Nandmuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara' is doing well at the box office. The film has released in Telugu and is taking a beating on Dulquer Salmaan's pan-India film 'Sita Ramam'. According to the initial figures, the film collected Rs 2.60 crore on Monday. The total earnings of the film so far have gone up to Rs 25.40 crore.

    Image: Kiccha Suddep/Instagram

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Vikrant Rona' is doing just fine at the box office. At the same time, the film has also suffered losses due to two films released this week. According to the initial figures, the film earned Rs 1.11 crore on Monday. The total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 73.86 crore.

