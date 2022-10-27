Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa's SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress seduces Nirahua with her BOLD dance moves in 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi'

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 5:07 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Monalisa and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua''s viral song 'Saiyan Bahute Khiladi' from the movie Biwi No 1 goes viral and has received amazing comments

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa are a very popular on-screen pairs. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua' is known as the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," and enthrals audiences with each new song. His fan base is always expanding.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua has the ability to establish amazing chemistry with any actress. One of his fantastic tunes is fast gaining popularity. The supporters are pleased to see this. After seeing the film, your day will be revolutionised. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen dancing in the video. The chemistry between Nirahua and Monalisa in the video is worth watching, as both are seen dancing with a bang. Fans are leaving a lot of comments. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song they’re dancing to is called ‘Saiyan Bahute Khiladi,’ and it’s going viral on the internet. This song is from the film “Biwi No. 1” and is sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    So far, the song has garnered 97,948 views, and fans love it. The song has gone viral on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Talking about Monalisa, she is one of the boldest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media. Over 5.2 million Instagram users follow the actress.

