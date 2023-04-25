Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ is too hot to handle-WATCH

Bhojpuri SEXY video: Bhojpuri stars Nirahua and Monalisa's song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’, from the Bhojpuri movie Raja Babu goes, video with 13,055,406 views on Tubetube.



The forms of storytelling change as the world of cinema advances. Thanks to the advent of online series and streaming platforms, many consumers are turning to the internet for their daily entertainment.

However, certain films and music videos continue to attract audiences with their beauty and simplicity. One example is the 'Hili Palang Ke Palai' music video, which stars Bhojpuri singers Nirahua and Monalisa.



Nirahua and Monalisa have been renowned on-screen pair in Bhojpuri films for many years. Their chemistry is on full show in 'Hili Palang Ke Palai,' as they play a couple caught up in a passionate affair.

The music video highlights the beauty of the Bhojpuri language and culture, as well as the two stars' sexiness.



Monalisa, in particular, stole the stage with her sensual postures and daring outfits. She embodies the phrase "sizzling," and her performance in the video demonstrates her star power.

The music video's photography and editing, as well as its catchy rhythm and lyrics, have been lauded.

