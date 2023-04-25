Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song 'Hili Palang Ke Palai' is too hot to handle-WATCH

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Bhojpuri stars Nirahua and Monalisa's song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’, from the Bhojpuri movie Raja Babu goes, video with 13,055,406 views on Tubetube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The forms of storytelling change as the world of cinema advances. Thanks to the advent of online series and streaming platforms, many consumers are turning to the internet for their daily entertainment. 

    However, certain films and music videos continue to attract audiences with their beauty and simplicity. One example is the 'Hili Palang Ke Palai' music video, which stars Bhojpuri singers Nirahua and Monalisa.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa have been renowned on-screen pair in Bhojpuri films for many years. Their chemistry is on full show in 'Hili Palang Ke Palai,' as they play a couple caught up in a passionate affair.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music video highlights the beauty of the Bhojpuri language and culture, as well as the two stars' sexiness.
     

    Monalisa, in particular, stole the stage with her sensual postures and daring outfits. She embodies the phrase "sizzling," and her performance in the video demonstrates her star power.

    The music video's photography and editing, as well as its catchy rhythm and lyrics, have been lauded. Also Read: Malaika Arora on her duck walk; diva gives kickass reply to trolls says, "If I have a tight b**t ...." (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Notably, 'Hili Palang Ke Palai' has received more views and attention from fans and social media users. This demonstrates Bhojpuri cinema's continued popularity and the strength of a good old-fashioned love story. Also Read: Tara Sutaria SEXY bikini photos: Actress' mirror selfie in neon green swimwear goes viral

